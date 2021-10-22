How to Wear Y2K Fashion Trends, According to 8 Curvy Influencers

Shopping when curves are a mission in itself, but when you add in the shopping preference for trendy, Y2K and retro pieces (reminiscent of psychedelic ’60s fashion, with bold’ 70s colors and patterns) the chances of finding these Main Street parts are getting much slimmer.

And with the rise of the TikTok and Instagram brands, many above a size 16 feel left out. While many small fashion designers have expressed the difficulty of being included in size when they are new and sales are low, that doesn’t negate the missed opportunity for expression for many plus size people. And, while it’s true that on a larger scale the fashion industry has made a lot of headway when it comes to the inclusion of size, fashion trends like the 2000s aesthetic won’t. are still not infinitely accessible to rounder bodies.

But, according to my favorite fashionistas, it’s not completely impossible. In fact, according to them, the goal of looking like a modern Lizzie Mcguire and Raven Baxter is more achievable than you might think. Here, eight influencers share how they’re embracing the nostalgic fashion revival (and, where they shop).

1. Moe Black

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

“Sometimes I have a hard time finding items that match my style. It was more difficult when I was shopping to keep up with trends than it was to buy what I really wanted. Now that I have a solid idea of ​​what I like and what I don’t like, easier to hunt for specific parts.

However, the 2000s size is highly suited to vanity, so it can still be difficult to find the right size. I literally spend hours digging through eBay; there, it’s like a game for me! I also love ASOS for denim – her loose mom jeans are my favorite. Outside the main street, I like brands like Juliette Johnstone, Rhi Dancey, Fanci Club and Gia Milan co.

rhi dancing RAFAELLA VEST Rhi Dancey, £ 55

rhidancey.com

2. Megan Rose

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

“Personally, I would describe my style as a hybrid of 90s grunge and early 2000s chick-flick, with a touch of Bratz aesthetic. Right now, I love ASOS Collusion – they have such a huge range. of trendy items that include size and gender, while being sustainably sourced and animal free! I also love other small brands sold on ASOS such as New Girl Order and Daisy Street; they always have such pieces. fun that matches my style, which can be hard to find with big brands and department stores. ”

Asos Girl Order Curve Oversized Half Zip Tie-Dye Fleece Sweatshirt New daughter command curve

asos.com £ 48.00

3. Street

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

“I get most of my style inspiration from three of my favorite influencers @teyanataylor, @ wuzg00d, and @_caribbean_papi_. Because my style is versatile, I rarely struggle to find items that go with my wardrobe, but depending on the fit, I buy wherever I can find what I need: Forever 21, H&M, Amazon and vintage stores.

H&M

4. Benefits of Francesca

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

“I can say that up to six months ago; I would have admitted that I was really a slave to the trend cycle, sticking it to societal norms and showing that a curvy girl can do these micro-trends (which were definitely wasn’t designed for me) also work.

However, after taking a step back from social media last year, I assessed consumption levels to keep up with the ever-revolving door of trends and made a conscious effort to create a more refined and personal style. Although, if I had to put a label on it, right now my fashion sense certainly borders on maximalism with a lot of ’90s appeal.

I spend a lot of time browsing eBay and my favorite vintage sites to prepare for the new season. I really cut back on my shopping on the streets, leaning more towards independent British brands; Instagram is perfect for stumbling upon hidden gems (like Senja by Maddie and Rhi Dancey), but I would be lying to the world if I didn’t succumb to the strange purchase of Monki or ASOS. “

Macaulay Hope Ariel Colossal Knit Jacket Macaulay Hope

hopemacaulay.com £ 230.00

5. Gabriela Torres



This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

“I do a lot of shopping online; I like small brands such as Announcement, Rio Farm, Shit glasses, Charlotte Stone Shoes, Lazy oaf, Lucy and Yak and much more. I also like supporting small businesses, especially those that make jewelry; brands such as Fruity poms, Project C, Conlock, Made the conversation and much more.”

Lucy and Yak LE Easton overalls Lucy and Yak, £ 65

lucyandyak.com

6. Holly Marston

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

“I like to experiment with a lot of different styles, but I would say it’s mostly inspired by the 2000s era (think Bratz doll vibe). Someone once described my style as a” villain Y2K “. I also try to style my outfits to stand out as much as possible, with bold colors and patterns, as a way to convey the message that you don’t have to hide just because you are taller.

Most of my favorite pieces that I wear IRL are by Fashionnova. I also like delias, which is a brand sold on Dollskill. Some independent brands offering more custom sizes that I love are Jade clark, Buy soft, Stunned distudi0, and Easy tiger. ”

Jade clark NoStAlGia – ‘SUPA’ FLYING NOW TOP Jade Clark, £ 36

Jade clark

7. Jessica Rose Lambregts

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

“I really have a hard time finding good quality modern pieces in my size. I feel like the clothes I like the most are designed more for small sizes, and that can be frustrating. For example. , I want to be cool too. I really like Day of the week for trendy basics, Whistles for skirts and pants and & other stories for more unique pieces – although the size can sometimes be a bit off. “

Day of the week Chie printed turtleneck Weekdays £ 20

weekday.com

8. Bex jade fountain



This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

“I’m a size 12-14, and sometimes I have a hard time finding pieces I’m looking for on the street as a lot of my style is influenced by the 70’s. I buy most of my pieces from used. I love the feeling of finding a good deal or finding a unique piece that I know no one else will have. Depop is great for finding gems that you have missed in street stores too. On Main Street, I love H&M because they have affordable statement pieces and great basics. “

H&M

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io