Fashion
Khloe Kardashian looks unrecognizable, almost slips out of her tight white dress after being accused of taking photos
KHLOE Kardashian looked unrecognizable and almost slipped out of her tight white dress.
The 37-year-old showed off her looks after being accused of doing photoshop.
Khloé took to Instagram Friday to share many photos of her posing in a tight white dress with a cleavage.
The first snap took the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sitting on a vanity counter, as she sat in a director’s chair with the Ellen DeGeneres Show logo on it in the second photo.
The post continued with photos of Khloe posing in her dressing room and in the halls of the daytime talk show studio.
Khloe simply captioned the post with a white heart emoji.
Soon after Khloe shared the photos, fans took to the comments section to compliment her outfit and call the mother of a gorgeous child.
NEW LOOK
Khloe looked different from her early glory days when she appeared on TheEllen DeGeneresShow this week, as she flaunted tanned skin and bleached blonde hair.
During the talk show’s appearance, Khloe discussed her cameo appearance on Saturday Night Live earlier this month.
Khloe sat down with Ellen, 63, after fans accused her of photoshoping her butt and waist.
Earlier this month, the TV personality took to Instagram as she showed off her curves in the bodysuit and high heels.
PHOTOSHOP CLAIMS
Khloe posed in the tight black and red catsuit as she leaned against a balcony.
Following fan claims that Khloe edited the photos, New York City professional photographer and photoshop expertRuthie DarlingSaid of the photos: “Khloe appears to have distorted the photo to make her waistline smaller and her butt larger with the liquefy tool.”
Khloe appears to have dismissed the accusations, as she took to Instagram to share a powerful message to her enemies earlier this week.
She posted a post that read: “Reminder: Become more aware of what is really worth your energy.”
KHLOE’S NOSE WORK
While the California native denied going under the knife for a “facelift” or any other invasive procedure, she admitted to getting a “nose job”.
Khloe told KUTWK reunion host Andy Cohenduring: “To me everyone says: Oh my God, she had her third face transplant!” I had a nose job! “
The TV personality continued, “Everyone is so upset, like, why don’t we talk about it? Nobody ever asked me! You’re the first person who ever asked me in a interview on my nose.
“I did, of course, injections. Not really Botox. I responded horribly to Botox.”
2/ https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/3916295/khloe-kardashian-unrecognizable-slips-out-tight-white-dress-photoshopping/
