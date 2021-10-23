Fur-lined crocs, wrinkle-resistant chinos and nostalgic rugby

It’s that time of year again. Mother Nature has been taking us on a wild ride since mid-September with hot sunny days on some days and freezing temperatures on others. As for the weather, we couldn’t really assess what happened next. But now it’s safe to say: winter is coming.

Even though we were still at full blast in fall fashion, many of us in the northern hemisphere must be starting to anticipate a wild winter ahead. That said, this week has given you a little back and forth. Some fall choices, some winter. You know, just in case.

Week after week, we searched the web for the top five style picks men can wear right now. We all have our eyes on the latest fashion trends, the hottest deals, the newest drops and weather-friendly styles that you can rock 365 days a year, from all new choices from Rowing Blazers to the most beloved shoe of years transformed for colder weather.

So what exactly is on our radar this week? Check them out below and get ready to create the perfect look now.

1. Bonobos Sherpa Half-Zip

Our site manager Tim Werth has been obsessed with this Sherpa Half-Zip from Bonobos for a few weeks. I’m not a fleece guy, but I love everything about this jacket, says Tim, it looks super comfy and the color contrast is exactly the kind of detail I love about my clothes. Plus, its Bonobos, so you know its good quality. We are completely obsessed. Why wouldn’t you want to be swaddled in this baby until spring? This is the definition of comfort.

2.Amazon Essentials Wrinkle Resistant Slim Fit Chinos

You can say whatever you want on Amazon Essentials, but so can we. It slams. Yes, the idea of ​​Amazon fashion seems alittlea little lame in some ways, but these slim chinos are as beautiful and as easy to put on as you can imagine. These are the perfect pants to take with you wherever you vacation this year, as they are completely wrinkle-resistant. Throw them in your suitcase and take them out a few seconds before the turkey is served on Thanksgiving. You won’t see a single wrinkle. Colors range from grays and blacks to greens and beiges, so be sure you will find your favorite.

3. Crocs Classic lined clogs

There’s absolutely no way you’re allowed to hate Crocs at this point. It is simply not allowed. Find another hobby. These ugly but iconic clogs have become a shoe staple over the past couple of years with a full spike in 2021. Everyone has Crocs and for good reason they’re way too cool and incredibly comfortable. Replace the shoe you’ve been wearing all summer with the perfect winter slip-on. These crocs are lined with faux fur to keep those toes warm 24/7 for the crispest winter yet.

4. Rowing Blazers 70s Stripe Rugby

Okay, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to hear that these were huge fans of the Rowing Blazers. Like, the brand really can’t hurt. On the 21st of this month, Rowing Blazers released their Fall / Winter 2021 collection with the help of comedians Pete Davidson and Ziwe Fumudoh. The drop is as effervescent as you can imagine, with a number of new rugby players, hats, jackets and more. One of our favorites is this Sandlot-style summer rugby that will add a pop of color (s) to your fall wardrobe.

5. TRENDOUX winter gloves

You might think it’s a bit early to buy a new pair of winter gloves, but listen to us: you can never be too prepared. These winter gloves from TRENDOUX on Amazon are all black to keep them looking effortlessly all season long. They featured handles on the front for your steering wheel, bike grips, subway pole, or whatever else you hold onto. Moreover, you can also send SMS while wearing these gloves.

