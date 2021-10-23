New Orleans Fashion Week Brings Back Glamor





NEW ORLEANS (press release) New Orleans Fashion Week (NOFW) announces its 2021 schedule of events with Taste of Fashion Week, a 3-day fashion party showcasing the talent and creative spirit of New Orleans-based designers and in the South. The Glamorous Weekend kicks off Thursday, November 4 with a presentation of vintage fashion with a modern twist in collaboration with the National World War II Museum. The evening will include a fashion show of rarely seen pieces from the Museum’s collection that showcase war fashions and hairdressing and makeup demonstrations by the Paul Mitchell School of Cosmetology. On Friday November 5th, NOFW and local jeweler Diamonds Direct teamed up to present an unforgettable evening of fashion, diamonds and most importantly community giving. This evening will feature NOFW alumni and Project Runway season 19 designer Aaron Michael, whose original creations will be auctioned off to benefit three local sectors of the city’s philanthropic community – Dress for Success, Second Harvest Food Bank and Son of a Saint. The fashion party in partnership with the City of New Orleans Embrace the Culture will conclude with a designer showcase featuring designers from the Gulf Coast region. The parade will take place on Saturday, November 6 at the Salle Gallier. Each evening following the featured event, the fashion experience continues with After the Runway Affair; an opportunity for local fashionistas to enjoy more fashion and music. Since its inception in 2011, NOFW has paved the way for style along the Gulf Coast by ushering in leading southern region fashion designers. This year’s modified lineup aims to build a strong awareness among local designers, models and beauty craftsmen, as well as increase economic growth by creating a sustainable fashion community. Additionally, as the city recovers, NOFW will add an element of community giving to support the people and culture that allow the ingenious spirit of New Orleans to thrive. Just as other industries have suffered loss due to COVID-19, so have our local designers. More than ever, it’s important that our fashion industry comes together to remind everyone of New Orleans’ teeming creative spirit! Taste of Fashion Week aims to usher in not only a fashion renaissance, but also a renaissance in the artistic culture of the city of New Orleans as a whole. Tracee Dundas, Founder and Executive Producer of New Orleans Fashion Week. Each year, NOFW strives to bring attention to the Southern fashion community by using this event as a catalyst for brand exposure, industry education and resource sharing. NOFW attendees can expect to see a diverse range of clothing from local and international designers, including Project Runway Season 19 designer Aaron Michael. Taste of Fashion Week Calendar of Events Thursday, November 4: WARdrobe – Fashion on rations FOLLOW-UP BY: After the Runway Affair: Pose- An 80s / 90s Throwback After- Party Fashions by Bambi de Ville at the NOPSI hotel Friday November 5: Giving back in style FOLLOW UP: After the Catwalk Affair: Glamours Life Fashions by Designer Candace Cullen | Gerald Michelle at the Ace Hotel Saturday November 6: Taste of Fashion Week DESIGNER SHOWCASE FOLLOW UP: After the Runway Affair: A Personal Indulgence Experience at the ARTmazing Selfie Gallery More information on NOFW and events are available at www.neworleansfashionweek.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.myneworleans.com/new-orleans-fashion-week-brings-glamour-back/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos