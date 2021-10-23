Fashion
60 essential and best sweater dresses for a cozy-chic style
Few items combine this delightful feeling of comfort with a more polished look than one of the best sweater dresses. Like the breezy fabrics and off-the-shoulder cuts of summer, there is an inherent ease in knitting dresses that are highly coveted in fall and winter. But beyond the ease of wearing, sweater dresses offer a lot of versatility, whether designed for chill-out times at home with comfy sneakers or made up of heels and jewelry for work, an event, or an evening. a date.
The wide range of silhouettes and styles on offer play into the universal appeal of sweater dresses, from classics like cashmere crewnecks, chunky turtlenecks and basic black styles to styles of the moment like ribbed polo shirts, the belted midis and the minimal maximums of the 90s and 00s. No matter what your tastes, there is a tone and a pattern for you. Scroll on for the 10 best sweater dresses to fill your cold-weather wardrobe with stylish options for every taste.
Black
While you may be stocked up on festive LBDs, the little black sweater dress is another wardrobe staple. There are relaxed crewnecks that you can slip into with sneakers and boots or more detailed versions suitable for an event.
Round necklines
From classic crewnecks to lower necklines, round neck sweater dresses are stylish and easy to wear for any occasion. Solid tones are by far the most versatile for dressing or dressing, while patterns, like a bold variegated stripe, make a statement no matter the location.
Belt
While sweater dresses are, indeed, cozy, some fits lack definition to define your shape. This is where belted styles come in to cinch your waist while still feeling super comfortable, effortless too.
Polo
Although it is inspired by the 70s, the ribbed polo dress is one of the must-have sweater dresses of the season. Variations range from ultra-fitted to loose and fitted and flared, take your pick and finish with a pair of stylish boots.
High collars
On colder days, a high neck sweater dress will keep you warm in style, whether it’s a chunky cable knit with a turtleneck or a midweight stand collar with minimal curl.
Cardigan
Like the other cardigan in your wardrobe, a classic silhouette sweater dress packs a lot of punch. Wear yours fully buttoned up like a dress with everything from high boots to sneakers. Or wear it open as a top layer over a t-shirt and jeans.
A hint of skin
Cuts in the 90s and aughts continue to dominate the trend circuit. For an elevated, cool-weather outfit worthy of a night out, opt for sweater dresses with a subtle sheen of skin, such as off-the-shoulder and single-sleeve styles. It’s all about the surprisingly chic reveal.
Mini
The mini doesn’t feel out of place in the cooler weather, and the above-knee knit is the ultimate fall and winter take on the short skirt.
Midday
Look at midi sweater dresses for instant sophistication. Distinctive details add even more interest, such as a ribbed knit with balloon sleeves, a sweetheart neckline or an asymmetric cashmere wrap.
Maxi
A maxi is the ultimate sweater dress to protect you from the cold with notched-sole boots for a utilitarian offset. Or go the elegant route with polished heels and jewelry.
