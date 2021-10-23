60 essential and best sweater dresses for a cozy-chic style





Few items combine this delightful feeling of comfort with a more polished look than one of the best sweater dresses. Like the breezy fabrics and off-the-shoulder cuts of summer, there is an inherent ease in knitting dresses that are highly coveted in fall and winter. But beyond the ease of wearing, sweater dresses offer a lot of versatility, whether designed for chill-out times at home with comfy sneakers or made up of heels and jewelry for work, an event, or an evening. a date. The wide range of silhouettes and styles on offer play into the universal appeal of sweater dresses, from classics like cashmere crewnecks, chunky turtlenecks and basic black styles to styles of the moment like ribbed polo shirts, the belted midis and the minimal maximums of the 90s and 00s. No matter what your tastes, there is a tone and a pattern for you. Scroll on for the 10 best sweater dresses to fill your cold-weather wardrobe with stylish options for every taste. Black While you may be stocked up on festive LBDs, the little black sweater dress is another wardrobe staple. There are relaxed crewnecks that you can slip into with sneakers and boots or more detailed versions suitable for an event. Brock Collection Tahani cable-knit cashmere-blend midi dress Amur Triana ribbed-knit midi dress Frame Ruched Sleeve Jumper Dress Universal Standard Eco Everyday Jumper Dress ALC Otto half-zip sweater dress Round necklines From classic crewnecks to lower necklines, round neck sweater dresses are stylish and easy to wear for any occasion. Solid tones are by far the most versatile for dressing or dressing, while patterns, like a bold variegated stripe, make a statement no matter the location. Chlo striped cashmere-blend maxi dress Nordstrom Signature Long Sleeve Cashmere Sweater Dress Zara wool and alpaca-blend knit dress Loulou Studio Larga ribbed wool and cashmere long dress Rachel Comey Carrera ribbed-knit midi dress Belt While sweater dresses are, indeed, cozy, some fits lack definition to define your shape. This is where belted styles come in to cinch your waist while still feeling super comfortable, effortless too. Victoria Beckham wool-blend sweater dress Softest Gap Turtleneck Jumper Dress Raey Recycled Cashmere Blend Belted Crewneck Dress Nicholas Adeline cotton wool sweater dress The Group by Babaton – Button Down Jumper Dress Theory long wool and cashmere dress Polo Although it is inspired by the 70s, the ribbed polo dress is one of the must-have sweater dresses of the season. Variations range from ultra-fitted to loose and fitted and flared, take your pick and finish with a pair of stylish boots. Brandon Maxwell cable-knit wool midi dress Vince ribbed-knit midi dress Nanushka Flora Fluffy Knit Dress Acne Studios ribbed-knit polo midi dress Madewell polo sweater dress Johanna Ortiz Vieja Juventud knitted midi dress High collars On colder days, a high neck sweater dress will keep you warm in style, whether it’s a chunky cable knit with a turtleneck or a midweight stand collar with minimal curl. Caroline Constas cable-knit cotton-blend sweater dress Nanushka oversized sweater Lauren Manoogian cashmere-blend turtleneck maxi dress Mango striped jersey dress Naadam wool and cashmere turtleneck tunic The Row Doroteo long cashmere dress Cardigan Like the other cardigan in your wardrobe, a classic silhouette sweater dress packs a lot of punch. Wear yours fully buttoned up like a dress with everything from high boots to sneakers. Or wear it open as a top layer over a t-shirt and jeans. Staud Shoko two-tone ribbed stretch-knit cardigan Petar Petrov Erica ribbed silk cardigan dress Alexander McQueen wool and cashmere corset cardigan dress Rag & Bone Donegal long-sleeved wool-blend sweater dress Derek Lam 10 Crosby Avianna sweater midi dress A hint of skin Cuts in the 90s and aughts continue to dominate the trend circuit. For an elevated, cool-weather outfit worthy of a night out, opt for sweater dresses with a subtle sheen of skin, such as off-the-shoulder and single-sleeve styles. It’s all about the surprisingly chic reveal. Khaite la Matilda Off Shoulder Dress Bottega Veneta cutout ribbed-knit midi dress Monse off-the-shoulder turtleneck sweater dress Zara asymmetric knit dress Ronny Kobo Adaire Long Sleeve Shrug and Sleeveless Midi Sweater Dress Phillip Lim 3.1 cutout ribbed wool-blend midi dress Mini The mini doesn’t feel out of place in the cooler weather, and the above-knee knit is the ultimate fall and winter take on the short skirt. Cult Gaia Sophie alpaca wool knit dress Marissa Webb Blake Turtleneck Jumper Mini Dress Saint Laurent roll-neck cashmere sweater dress Intermix Mia puff-sleeve sweater mini dress Midday Look at midi sweater dresses for instant sophistication. Distinctive details add even more interest, such as a ribbed knit with balloon sleeves, a sweetheart neckline or an asymmetric cashmere wrap. Louisa Altuzarra ribbed-knit midi dress Zimmermann cashmere-blend sweater dress Jonathan Simkhai Skyla – Loungewear Knit Wrap Dress Staud Carnation ribbed-knit midi dress Co-stitched cashmere sweater dress Saylor Evielou feather sweater dress Maxi A maxi is the ultimate sweater dress to protect you from the cold with notched-sole boots for a utilitarian offset. Or go the elegant route with polished heels and jewelry. Totme ribbed wool long dress Cult Gaia Lydia Asymmetric Mesh Dress Markarian Poesie Hearts sweater dress Ann Demeulemeester alpaca, wool and cashmere sweater dress Anna Quan Rosaline knitted dress Frankie Shop Long sweater dress Gestuz Rian

