



Men’s luxury clothing retailer Harry rosen kicks off the new season with a wide assortment of outerwear. The Canadian brand unveiled its latest styles to respond to the drop in temperature with selections from some of the year’s most sought-after men’s designer clothing. Including Canada Goose coins, Moncler, Parachutists, Veilance and MOORER and more, Harry Rosen is full of endless options to stay bundled up this winter. Topping the line of outerwear options from each of the menswear brands are lightweight fabrics and timeless hues that adorn winter fashion. These elements make layering much simpler and add a classic touch to complementary vests and coats. The two Monclerand Parachutists offer waterproof and windproof vests for maximum protection against the cold. Available in different shades, the clothes can be paired with a coat or flannel for a fresh look. For a little more coverage, Canada Goose, Veilance and MOORER each comes with lightweight but durable coats available through Harry Rosen. The elders Hybridge down coat is fashioned in a deep red, while its Dunham jacket and the last two jackets remain classic in a timeless black. For more seasonal selections, the chain of stores also offers options of Kanouk, ten c and Barbour. Each of the designers designed blizzard-ready clothing fused with their unique aesthetic. Kanuk and Ten c have used the military color this season, the latter favoring utilitarian elements in its silhouettes. The Italian brand, which was inspired by a popular children’s tale, designs logo-free outerwear so that the quality, material and details of its jackets speak for themselves. Barbour has partnered with Engineered Garments to create a quilted jacket accented with the signature corduroy of the English luxury brand. The continuous line of all of Harry Rosen’s winter offerings is utility that doesn’t skimp on style, making the retailer a staple for the season ahead. Dress up your wardrobe with winter for men coats, to park and light jackets by visiting official Harry Rosens website.

