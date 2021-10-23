Good fashion sense – bocaratonobserver.com

South Florida fashion enthusiasts are abuzz with the latest news: LAgence designer Tara Rudes-Dann to headline the 34th Annual Junior League of Boca Ratons Woman Volunteer of the Year Luncheon and the Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show

Rudes-Dann is a third generation fashion entrepreneur and fashion director of LAgence. His uncle, Jeff Rudes, founded the brand. Saks Fifth Avenue presents the New York style fashion show on Friday, November 12 at Boca Raton over lunch. A raffle for the Saks table will be organized. Winners will receive a Saks Loot Bag and move to the best table on the track. where Rudes-Dann will join them for lunch.

LAgence merges the Los Angeles lifestyle with a quiet Parisian influence. Since the brand’s inception in 2008, the Californian brand has retained its identity while using luxury fabrics and modern designs to produce timeless ready-to-wear fashion for women.

Known for its easy-to-wear wardrobe essentials and relevant fashion looks, L’Agence has attracted a vast following ranging from Hollywood favorites to young starlets. Brand ambassadors include Angelina Jolie, Charlize Theron, Cindy Crawford, Emma Roberts, Karlie Kloss, Kate Beckinsale, Jennifer Lopez, Kaia Gerber, Lilly Collins, Demi Lovato, Ashley Graham and Scarlet Johansson to name a few .

The Junior League Woman Volunteer of the Year Luncheon and Fashion Show honors the nominees who are outstanding volunteers from 22 Palm Beach County nonprofits who will be recognized for their dedication and expertise as volunteers, as well as for the work they do to advance the missions of the organizations they serve.

The organizations and nominees are: Arlene Herson, Brain Bowl Events; Kristina Saltzman, HomeSafe; Alexandra Sierra de Varona, Hispanic Entrepreneurs Initiative; Cyndi Bloom, the Womens Executive Club of South Palm Beach County; Nancy Varian, Boca Helping Hands; Lisa Orlando, best forward; Palmira Torres, CROS Ministries; Andrea Virgin, Boca Ballet Theater; Marcie Gorman, National Society of Arts and Letters of Florida; Suzan Garber, The Guardian ad Litem program; Debralyn Belletieri, American Association of Young Caregivers; Beth Johnston, Spirit of Giving Network; Amy Kazma, Boca Raton Junior League; Kathy Adkins, Impact 100 Palm Beach County; Laraine Mastrianna, Nonprofit First; Céline Thibault, Best Friends of Palm Beach; Fran Nachlas, George Snow Scholarship Fund; Lauren Johnson, Fuller Center; Elizabeth Fletcher, Historical Society of Boca Raton; Merrill Beveridge, Milagro Center; Sarah Kudisch, Junior League of the Palm Beaches and Pam Arrieta with the South Palm Beach County YMCA.

The Honorary Chair of the 34th Annual Woman Volunteer of the Year Luncheon is Holli Rockwell Trubinsky, and the Co-Chairs are Kari Oeltjen and Clara Acero. The committee members are Sosy Faradyan, Terri Honeycutt, Khrisna Kellerman, Jacqueline Martin, Joanne Nachio, Whitney Owens, Erica Perez, Diana Pulte and Michelle Worthington Hillard and Delaney Thomas.

Partners include the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation and the Christine E. Lynn Womens Health & Wellness Institute as the award sponsor and Saks Fifth Avenue Boca Raton as the fashion show sponsor. Saks Fifth Avenue will once again produce a state-of-the-art parade that will entertain and inspire guests during lunch. The media sponsor is Boca Raton Magazine.

For more information about the event, email [email protected] or call 561-620-2553.