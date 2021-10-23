Fashion
Good fashion sense – bocaratonobserver.com
South Florida fashion enthusiasts are abuzz with the latest news: LAgence designer Tara Rudes-Dann to headline the 34th Annual Junior League of Boca Ratons Woman Volunteer of the Year Luncheon and the Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show
Rudes-Dann is a third generation fashion entrepreneur and fashion director of LAgence. His uncle, Jeff Rudes, founded the brand. Saks Fifth Avenue presents the New York style fashion show on Friday, November 12 at Boca Raton over lunch. A raffle for the Saks table will be organized. Winners will receive a Saks Loot Bag and move to the best table on the track. where Rudes-Dann will join them for lunch.
LAgence merges the Los Angeles lifestyle with a quiet Parisian influence. Since the brand’s inception in 2008, the Californian brand has retained its identity while using luxury fabrics and modern designs to produce timeless ready-to-wear fashion for women.
Known for its easy-to-wear wardrobe essentials and relevant fashion looks, L’Agence has attracted a vast following ranging from Hollywood favorites to young starlets. Brand ambassadors include Angelina Jolie, Charlize Theron, Cindy Crawford, Emma Roberts, Karlie Kloss, Kate Beckinsale, Jennifer Lopez, Kaia Gerber, Lilly Collins, Demi Lovato, Ashley Graham and Scarlet Johansson to name a few .
The Junior League Woman Volunteer of the Year Luncheon and Fashion Show honors the nominees who are outstanding volunteers from 22 Palm Beach County nonprofits who will be recognized for their dedication and expertise as volunteers, as well as for the work they do to advance the missions of the organizations they serve.
The organizations and nominees are: Arlene Herson, Brain Bowl Events; Kristina Saltzman, HomeSafe; Alexandra Sierra de Varona, Hispanic Entrepreneurs Initiative; Cyndi Bloom, the Womens Executive Club of South Palm Beach County; Nancy Varian, Boca Helping Hands; Lisa Orlando, best forward; Palmira Torres, CROS Ministries; Andrea Virgin, Boca Ballet Theater; Marcie Gorman, National Society of Arts and Letters of Florida; Suzan Garber, The Guardian ad Litem program; Debralyn Belletieri, American Association of Young Caregivers; Beth Johnston, Spirit of Giving Network; Amy Kazma, Boca Raton Junior League; Kathy Adkins, Impact 100 Palm Beach County; Laraine Mastrianna, Nonprofit First; Céline Thibault, Best Friends of Palm Beach; Fran Nachlas, George Snow Scholarship Fund; Lauren Johnson, Fuller Center; Elizabeth Fletcher, Historical Society of Boca Raton; Merrill Beveridge, Milagro Center; Sarah Kudisch, Junior League of the Palm Beaches and Pam Arrieta with the South Palm Beach County YMCA.
The Honorary Chair of the 34th Annual Woman Volunteer of the Year Luncheon is Holli Rockwell Trubinsky, and the Co-Chairs are Kari Oeltjen and Clara Acero. The committee members are Sosy Faradyan, Terri Honeycutt, Khrisna Kellerman, Jacqueline Martin, Joanne Nachio, Whitney Owens, Erica Perez, Diana Pulte and Michelle Worthington Hillard and Delaney Thomas.
Partners include the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation and the Christine E. Lynn Womens Health & Wellness Institute as the award sponsor and Saks Fifth Avenue Boca Raton as the fashion show sponsor. Saks Fifth Avenue will once again produce a state-of-the-art parade that will entertain and inspire guests during lunch. The media sponsor is Boca Raton Magazine.
For more information about the event, email [email protected] or call 561-620-2553.
Sources
2/ https://bocaratonobserver.com/happenings/editors-corner/fashion-fun-and-philanthropy/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]