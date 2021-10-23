Dress code at NYC’s newest attraction, Summit, skips blush

Women in skirts, beware! Exhibitionists, rejoice!

Manhattan’s latest attraction, Summit, a towering observation deck with mirrored floors, has been forced to introduce a dress code to spare the blushes of visitors who wish to preserve their modesty.

But, since this is only a recommendation, people who like their underwear to be projected onto reflective surfaces may experience an inexpensive thrill.

The Post stopped by the Tourist Magnet on its opening day to investigate rumors regarding the “upskirting” headache caused by the “immersive art experience” places known as “Air”.

Quoted in a press release, its creator Kenzo Digital, who works incognito as famed guerrilla artist Banksy, said the installation “shares the intoxicating feeling of inspiration and inspiration that New York gives A beacon of possibility that pays homage to all that New York is, can be, will be. “

Yet high interpretations aside, the fact remains that giant mirrors leave little to the imagination when wearing a skirt, dress, or kilt.

Thankfully, Summit management, located atop the 1,400-foot-tall One Vanderbilt skyscraper, were alerted to the design flaw through focus groups who saw the attraction ahead of time.

He was quick to respond to the snafu by putting a notice on his website suggesting visitors wear pants, shorts or tights. There is also a note in fine print saying, “Customers who are concerned about any unwanted exposure due to mirrored floors and ceilings are responsible for dressing in a manner that avoids such exposure.”

Most of the participants in the opening afternoon of the Summits followed the guidelines. The majority of the crowd, who paid between $ 39 and $ 73 for the tickets, avoided any risk of embarrassment by choosing safe options such as leggings and jeans.

But a handful missed or defied the memo.

Gamara Makulch, 66, of Manhattan, who wore an ankle-length dress for the experiment, was taken by surprise when we politely reported the issue.

“It’s okay,” said the Russian-born elder, not in the least mortified.

Likewise, Eunice Li, 30, visiting the city from LA, admitted that she had not read the warning about the dangers of wearing a dress. “I don’t really mind,” she told the Post.

Meanwhile, Mexican tourist Daisy Esdrello who bought Summit tickets to celebrate her 32nd birthday has deliberately chosen to ignore the advice.

“I think a skirt looks a lot nicer in the photos,” she insisted. Her husband, Luis, agreed by taking dozens of photos of Esdrello posing in front of the windows.

Others came prepared. Hailey, 33, of Washington Heights, who requested that only her first name be released, proudly stepped out in a long, flowy summer dress.

“I’m wearing shorts underneath,” she said. “It wasn’t worth the risk.”

But there is good news for those without his forethought. Summit provides a pair of black stretch shorts free of charge to anyone who requests them.

Such a generous offer will undoubtedly be despised by show-offs who want to flash their unspeakable ones. And how long before Summit becomes a voyeur’s paradise?

