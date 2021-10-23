The best merino shirts for men to wear this fall and winter

Your new must-have shirt this fall and winter must feature the best wool: merino wool. It is that simple. Merino wool is a fiber derived from Merino sheep, but it is much more than just a medium wool fiber. Merino has natural moisture-wicking and antimicrobial properties, it holds its shape with both flexibility and ease of movement, and it looks great in a crew neck, short sleeve, or button down. Yes, it’s true: Merino can do all of these things at once, which is why you definitely need one of the best merino shirts in your rotation right now.

However you cut it, merino wool shirts, whether as a crew neck t-shirt or crafted as a performance button up, are an invaluable style gesture for fall and Winter. They’re ideal for layering, road trips, and activities that demand performance and style, so you better start stocking up with our favorites right now.

Best Merino Shirt Overall: Unbound Merino Wool Long Sleeve Crew

With the word “merino” in its very name, it makes sense that they produce one of the better versions of the style. This long sleeve shirt manages to be both light and warm, making it ideal as a base layer or even as an alternative to an Oxford shirt under a blazer this fall and winter. It is also odor resistant and dries quickly, making it the perfect travel shirt.

Best Merino Wool Shirt for Travel: Proof 72 Hour Merino Wool Long Sleeve T-Shirt

When Proof named this shirt, they were serious. As designed and sold by Huckberry, this t-shirt has been put to the test for 72 straight hours on adventures of all kinds, withstanding days of travel and off-road excursions thanks to its sleek properties of moisture wicking and anti-odor.

Best Merino Wool Button Down Shirt: Western Rise Limitless Merino Button Down Shirt

What do you get when you mix the best of business casual style with a fabric blend that includes merino wool? Well. you get a versatile shirt courtesy of performance lifestyle brand Western Rise, as ready for brewery beers as it is for a day at the office. The slim fit makes it easy to wear loose or with a blazer.

Best Merino Short Sleeve Shirt: Black Crows Merino Wool Short Sleeve Herringbone T-Shirt

For those who like their merino shirts to stand up to the elements, whether as a t-shirt for a day hike or as a base layer for a day on the slopes, Black Crows delivers the goods pretty well. And if you just want to wear a short sleeve merino shirt for a pop of print under a denim jacket or chambray shirt, this tee has the styling points you need.

Best Merino Wool Polo Shirt: Todd Snyder Long Sleeve Merino Wool Polo Shirt

Bring some retro flair and seasonal warmth to your fall and winter style rotation with this long sleeve merino polo shirt. The spiked design is reminiscent of the retro looks of the 50s and 60s, while the merino fabric (from Italy for a premium touch) ensures this polo shirt is both comfortable and durable. Wear yours with herringbone pants for the ultimate party outfit.

Most Versatile Merino Shirt: Smartwool Merino Sport 150 Long Sleeve Shirt

With both a rich palette of seasonal colors available and the features you need for a merino wool shirt, this Smartwool number can do it all. Layer it over a button-down collar and roll up your sleeves for rugged, cold-weather style, or pull on a blazer or shawl cardigan with dark blue denim for fall and winter gatherings galore.

Other merino shirts we love

Icebreaker Merino Everyday Short Sleeve Crewneck

For those times when you want a merino shirt without the extra bulk (either as a performance layer on a hike or as a casual tee for days on the road), Icebreaker Merino is a solid bet. This short-sleeved crew neck is also available in a variety of neutral colors for added versatility.

Bombas merino wool crew-neck shirt

Bombas has long done a great job making some of the best men’s socks on the market, and they’ve now extended that approach to a full line of basics for the modern man. Temperature-regulating merino wool and details like a thumbhole on the wrist make this a terrific base layer for cold weather activities.

Long-sleeved crew Ibex 24 hours

Ibex is another brand that has made its mark in the merino world, offering everything from sweaters and joggers to this easy-to-layer long-sleeved crew. Wear it as often as you can, especially on those cozy fall and winter days at home.

Japanese Aether Apparel Merino Wool Polo Shirt

Merino polo shirts blend the best of both worlds, providing soft comfort, moisture wicking and unstoppable style points, all in one package. This premium merino wool is sharp enough to wear with a tailored gray suit.

