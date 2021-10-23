Why fashion fakes are bad for the environment





Counterfeit fashion items are gaining popularity due to their aesthetics and affordability. In fact, the counterfeit industry has become so flourishing that the market for fake clothes, shoes, handbags, cosmetics and watches has grown to up to $ 450 billionper year. This is not surprising given that the counterfeit products are labeled with federally registered trademarks and modeled after famous designs of luxury fashion brands. However, these brands are not the only victims of this wave of fake fashion. The counterfeit market harms individuals, industries and, above all, the environment. The prevalence of counterfeit items in the fashion industry Consumers think they’re doing a good deal because the telltale signs of counterfeit items are usually easy to miss. To illustrate, Fashionista states thatcounterfeit handbagshave different levels of quality, such as the obvious “super fakes” to the precise “line for lines”. These fake handbags are also produced at a faster rate, as manufacturers are also creating duplicates of seasonal products. Fortunately, handbag enthusiasts teach consumers how to spot fakes through the details of the materials, handles, and stitching. Unfortunately, the production of counterfeit products has spread to other trades, such as the shoe industry.Replica sneakershave become widespread, as the original kicks have become more difficult and more expensive to acquire. Fortunately, sneakerheads push back by teaching that saving money and working is part of being a collector. Through this purist mentality, sneakerheads instill the value of authentic sneakers. The impact of counterfeit fashion items on the environment Fashion brands have long been fighting against counterfeits. But the industry is so unregulated that manufacturers get away with creating counterfeit products and other illegal practices. Additionally, consumers continue to support counterfeit fashion items due to economic issues and poor education. But there’s a good reason why experts need to educate consumers about counterfeit products and original items. Fashion brands and enthusiasts are fighting back because the problems with these fake fashion products actually go beyond monetary losses. In return for the cheap price, manufacturers of counterfeit products harm the environment. On the one hand, manufacturers of counterfeit items can speed up production time and reduce costs because they use cheap materials and toxic dyes. Popular and inexpensive materials like polyester microfibers. These eventually end up in the ocean, where they are ingested by marine animals that do not derive any sustenance from them. Some of these microfibers are also found in our own bodies, as many people regularly eat fish and other aquatic animals. Meanwhile, cotton production requires large amounts of water to grow. Considering that cotton-exporting countries like India and Pakistan are already struggling to provide safe drinking water to their people, cotton cultivation puts additional strain on their water resources. Cotton plants are also sprayed with pesticides, fertilizers and other chemicals to ensure their growth. These chemicals leak into the local water supply system, contaminating it and rendering it unfit for consumption. This only exacerbates the problem of water pollution. In addition, the rapid production of these counterfeit products further pollutes the environment as they often end up in landfills. In reality,4% of global wastecomes from the fashion industry only. Although there is a high demand for counterfeit products, consumers are likely to throw away these items due to changing trends as well as their fragile materials. Contrary to what most consumers think, we pay a very high price when supporting counterfeit products. By buying cheap fakes, consumers are supporting manufacturers who are actively harming the environment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://emagazine.com/why-fashion-knock-offs-are-bad-for-the-environment/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos