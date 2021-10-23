17-year-old calls out ADULT women who shamed her over her prom dress on Facebook

A 17-year-old revealed how humiliated she was by a group of adults who cruelly commented on her evening dress on Facebook, claiming she was “trashy” and asking to be “raped” .

Grace Brumfield, a junior at a high school in Alabama, went viral earlier this month when she shared a TIC Tac video featuring her homecoming photos followed by the hateful comments she received.

Brumfield said BuzzFeedthe black mini dress she wore was modified and personalized to look like a modern take on Princess Diana’s famous black revenge dress.

Say what? Grace Brumfield, a junior at a high school in Alabama, revealed on TikTok that she was humiliated by a group of adult women because of her evening dress.

Special moment: The 17-year-old posed for photos with her boyfriend, Zach, in a field of sunflowers before the dance

Young love: Pictures show them posing side by side, looking into each other’s eyes and sharing a sweet kiss

Before the dance, she and her boyfriend, Zach, took their photos back home in a field of sunflowers that was planted in memory of a classmate who died last year.

The footage shows them posing side by side, looking into each other’s eyes and sharing a soft kiss.

“I loved the way my back home photos came out,” she said in the video captions. “My boyfriend’s mom posted them on Facebook … It was back to the pictures …”

After the slideshow of her homecoming photos, there were screenshots of the comments strangers, mostly adult women, left on the post shared on the Sunflowers and Daisies Facebook group.

“Phew, my mom would have killed if I dressed like this and my dad would have killed my date if he had put his hands on my bottom half,” one person wrote.

Inspiration: Brumfield told BuzzFeed that the black minidress she wore (right) has been altered and personalized to look like a modern take on Princess Diana’s famous revenge gown (left)

It all begins: Her boyfriend’s mother shared the photos on the Sunflowers and Daisies Facebook group, where she quickly garnered thousands of likes and comments.

Going viral: Brumfield shared a TikTok video featuring her homecoming photos and the comments she received

‘Wow. Did her parents see her that way? asked another. ‘Way too short and looks trashy on such a pretty girl. Leave something to the imagination, no need to put it all there. ‘

However, one of the worst messages came from a woman who claimed that the teenager’s dress was an invitation to sexual assault.

“This dress is inappropriate. You don’t have to show private parts to get attention. “You will get the wrong kind of attention,” she commented. “Girls wonder why they are being raped. Don’t dress as you ask. And no, I’m not jealous. I am disgusted that girls dress like tramps instead of beautiful young women.

In a follow-up video, Brumfield shared a screenshot of the response she sent to the stranger defending her choice of outfit and reminding her that she was talking about a teenage girl.

‘Hey! I’m 17 in this photo that you, a grown woman, are talking about, “she wrote.” I wasn’t dressed like a ‘bum.’ My dress was long with my fingertips, my parents ( who are 60 and 52) both approved of the dress and I had shorts underneath.

Cruel: Commentators are ashamed of the dress, including one person who said the dress looked ‘trashy’

Confusing: Many negative comments came from adult women who were mothers and grandmothers

Savage response: One person even hinted that the teenager looked like an escort, accusing her boyfriend of “paying for a date at home”

“I hold myself to a very high standard because of my sport and I’m also a show girl,” added Brumfield, who is a stick twirler.

‘I am also 4’11 “so I had my dress altered to look good on MY BODY and to fit MY SIZE. Nice try ma’am. Hope you have a nice day and hope you don’t call yourself a Christian when you call a 17 year old a tramp.

Brumfield told BuzzFeed she was “shocked” by the comments, noting that most of the women “were all mothers and grandmothers.”

She was particularly taken aback by the woman who said she was “asking to be raped” because of the way she was dressed.

“As a victim of sexual assault, it made my blood boil because clothes are not the reason men and women are assaulted,” she said.

Crossing the line: One of the worst messages came from a woman who claimed the teenager’s dress was an invitation to sexual assault

Take this: In a follow-up video, Brumfield shared a screenshot of the response she sent to the stranger defending her choice of outfit

Comment: Brumfield’s video has been viewed over 10.2 million times and has been offered love and support by many in the comments.

Brumfield’s video has been viewed over 10.2 million times and received nearly 60,000 comments, with many people offering love and support.

“Raise your hand if you haven’t even noticed the dress or the length because you don’t feel the urge to sexualize people and see them as objects,” one person wrote, while another added: “Not all of the last of them sexualize you by calling you a child … ‘

The teenager also received support from her parents, her boyfriend and her boyfriend’s mother, who defended her against criticism before the post was taken from the group.

“I dress the way I dress because I know what looks good on my body and what makes me feel confident in my skin,” she told the store.

“No one else has the right to tell someone to cover up more because that distracts older men and women from learning to control themselves.”