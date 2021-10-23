Hill House Home Velvet Nap Dresses Now Available





Talking about clothes that slip easily from day to night has been the subject of a disproportionate amount of energy in female media for years, so it’s refreshing to exist in a time and place where our priorities have changed. . Now it’s all about a craving for coins that let you seamlessly take an afternoon nap and then wake up and look like a real person who has tried. Here’s who’s looking at you, Nap Dress.

It’s almost hard to remember a time when Hill House Home, the brand behind the era-defining dress that was purchased 267 times per minute, was not on our radar. And rest assured, it was not a summer adventure. New to her site this week is the latest collection, and it’s filled with holiday ready styles.

You’ll find its iconic floral designs and light, airy cotton replaced with more luxurious holds. The buttery soft velvet (an MVP of the holiday season) both burgundy and emerald, along with the tartan tartan, invigorates the beloved silhouettes of Ellie, Jasmine and Akilah with the energy of the season. . If you don’t like velvet, there is also a trendy tulle skirt and dresses reinvented in seasonal prints it would look just as festive, especially when worn with black tights and boots. And if you can take it, there is more: let it be a coordinating velvet headband à la Blair Waldorf or a cottage inspired sweater, the new collection has pretty much everything that makes up a vacation outfit.

But just as we have seen with previous collections (its Bridgerton capsule, more precisely), the inventory will quick. So if you’re already planning on going out for a seasonal evening post-power nap in one of the luxe velvet styles, you’ll want to buy it now.

Head to Hill House Home to purchase the velvet version of the internet-approved Nap Dress.

