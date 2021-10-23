Frequiller! Mark Wahlberg Rocks Patek Philippe Everyone Wants





Mark Wahlberg is a great man with an even larger collection of watches. The 50-year-old actor, producer, former rapper and fitness fan has a well-established love for expensive watches, with the Bostonian having a real fondness for two brands in particular: Rolex and Patek Philippe. Especially Patek Philippe. Wahlberg literally owns dozens of pieces of what is widely regarded as the most prestigious watchmaker on the planet, from iced Nautilus to grand complication chronographs. Needless to say, he probably has a very good relationship with his AD, which has likely allowed him to get his hands on the most talked-about new take on the Swiss marque. In a video shared on his Instagram yesterday, Marky Mark can be seen wearing the new ref. 5905 / 1A-001: a flagship timepiece for Patek which is easily a future classic. At first glance, it seems that classic Patek is a complicated but relatively understated chronograph that also has an annual calendar. But there is more to ref. 5905 / 1A-001 than it looks. First of all, it is made of stainless steel and has a stainless steel bracelet. Indeed, Patek doesn’t make a lot of stainless steel watches, brand president Thierry Stern admitted that steel watches only account for around 30% of the company’s annual production, Equipment patrol reports. Most of them would also be Aquanauts and Nautilus, so for Patek to push the boat with a new fully stainless model from their Complications line like this is rather unusual (and no doubt intended to distract from these aforementioned sports watches, which faced an unsustainable demand). Second, it has a green dial. 2021 has truly been the year of the green dial, with many of the most important players in the industry unveiling top-tier novelties in a verdant color: Audemars Piguet, Cartier, Grand Seiko, Panerai, Piaget, TAG Heuer, Tudor … The list is long . Patek also released a green-dialed version of the Nautilus earlier this year, a fresh example of selling for silly money in what has become one of the most controversial events in Patek’s recent history. RELATED: Patek Philippe Auction Proves Secondary Watch Market Has Lost Its Bloody Mind It’s not even the only 5905 Wahlberg in his collection. Last year, the Hollywood heavyweight was spotted wearing a ref. 5905P-014, which like ref. 5905 / 1A-001 has a green dial but is instead crafted from platinum and mounted on a leather strap. A limited edition of 25 pieces celebrating the 150th anniversary of famous Irish jewelers Weir & Sons, this watch is worth almost US $ 1 million. (Conor McGregor owns one too). In comparison, the ref. 5905 / 1A-001 costs $ 59,140, ​​but good luck getting on the waitlist if you haven’t deposited the same kind of money as Wahlberg at a Patek store. You might not be able to buy expensive watches like Wahlberg, but you can definitely train like him. Check out some of his most intense workouts. [Watch below] Read more

