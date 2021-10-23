Fashion
Decorative ideas to dress your table this Diwali – SUPPLEMENTS
If you want to make your Diwali dinner a feast for all of your senses, while still standing out from the crowd, then indulge yourself with this contemporary table setting.
The lights from Klove Studio complement the contemporary Diwali table; Photographs by Rajwant Rawat
We wanted to share our take on the modern, sophisticated party table that isn’t docked to the standard marigold and jasmine visuals we’ve come to expect. A specialty of Sunday Designs is the ease with which it is possible to combine different pieces of furniture from our five distinct design collections. We decided to pair our Bowie dining table with our Harper chairs for our Diwali decor. Our color scheme is a blush pink, charcoal black, and coagulated creamy white with a neon pink burst that lights up the whole thing.
The dining table is from our Bowie collection. The top is in polished terrazzo with a slightly rounded conical edge. It gives an elegant and softly luxurious tone to the rest of the dining table. Table linen is a bespoke collection for Sundays, which Namrata Dutt (from Maison 15) and I have designed. White linen placemats and napkins with crisp neon pink double overlock edges, add a clean outline to every place setting.
The plates are a mix of two different creations by the extremely talented curators of Clay. Our table is inclusive and relaxed. We mixed different sizes across the frame to play with this idea. Diwali is mostly a time when our homes are open to guests and family. This is why it is easy to feel relaxed.
We also wanted our table to be an ode to nature. Pink Lisianthus flowers in every shade, delicate pale pink wax flowers are the centerpieces of the table with interspersed green leaves. Each plate was covered with two beautiful calla lilies that guests could take home.
What is Diwali without something sweet? An Amaaya Bakes vanilla cake with a fresh berry filling and buttercream frosting with dark and pink-white chocolate chips is a beautiful modern dessert that gives a nod to the non-traditional part . It is found in a Longpi dish from Firefly. We also have a special tray for mithais in all shades of pink from Khoya. Also featured here are two black pods of a special tea that Khoya launches. The tray has two of our four-legged friends drawn on it. Directed by Anumita from A Clay Story, the set reminds us to be inclusive of all and is a subtle message to discourage noise pollution. All of the products on this table are hand thrown or handmade, which shows our love for craftsmanship. Happy Diwali!
Interior designer Iram Sultan is the Creative Director of Sunday Design, which was recently launched in Delhi. It’s a young, fresh and modern design brand with furniture designed in Italy and made in India. @ Sultaniram (Instagram)
Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/magazine/supplement/story/20211101-decor-ideas-to-dress-up-your-table-this-diwali-1868316-2021-10-23
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]