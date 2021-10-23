Decorative ideas to dress your table this Diwali – SUPPLEMENTS

We wanted to share our take on the modern, sophisticated party table that isn’t docked to the standard marigold and jasmine visuals we’ve come to expect. A specialty of Sunday Designs is the ease with which it is possible to combine different pieces of furniture from our five distinct design collections. We decided to pair our Bowie dining table with our Harper chairs for our Diwali decor. Our color scheme is a blush pink, charcoal black, and coagulated creamy white with a neon pink burst that lights up the whole thing.

We wanted to share our take on the modern, sophisticated party table that isn’t docked to the standard marigold and jasmine visuals we’ve come to expect. A specialty of Sunday Designs is the ease with which it is possible to combine different pieces of furniture from our five distinct design collections. We decided to pair our Bowie dining table with our Harper chairs for our Diwali decor. Our color scheme is a blush pink, charcoal black, and coagulated creamy white with a neon pink burst that lights up the whole thing.

The dining table is from our Bowie collection. The top is in polished terrazzo with a slightly rounded conical edge. It gives an elegant and softly luxurious tone to the rest of the dining table. Table linen is a bespoke collection for Sundays, which Namrata Dutt (from Maison 15) and I have designed. White linen placemats and napkins with crisp neon pink double overlock edges, add a clean outline to every place setting.

The plates are a mix of two different creations by the extremely talented curators of Clay. Our table is inclusive and relaxed. We mixed different sizes across the frame to play with this idea. Diwali is mostly a time when our homes are open to guests and family. This is why it is easy to feel relaxed.

We also wanted our table to be an ode to nature. Pink Lisianthus flowers in every shade, delicate pale pink wax flowers are the centerpieces of the table with interspersed green leaves. Each plate was covered with two beautiful calla lilies that guests could take home.

What is Diwali without something sweet? An Amaaya Bakes vanilla cake with a fresh berry filling and buttercream frosting with dark and pink-white chocolate chips is a beautiful modern dessert that gives a nod to the non-traditional part . It is found in a Longpi dish from Firefly. We also have a special tray for mithais in all shades of pink from Khoya. Also featured here are two black pods of a special tea that Khoya launches. The tray has two of our four-legged friends drawn on it. Directed by Anumita from A Clay Story, the set reminds us to be inclusive of all and is a subtle message to discourage noise pollution. All of the products on this table are hand thrown or handmade, which shows our love for craftsmanship. Happy Diwali!

Interior designer Iram Sultan is the Creative Director of Sunday Design, which was recently launched in Delhi. It’s a young, fresh and modern design brand with furniture designed in Italy and made in India. @ Sultaniram (Instagram)