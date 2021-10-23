Visit Madder Collective for eco-ethical clothing, remarkable ceramics and pretty scents

Audrey Merwin and Michael Austin, the husband and wife collaborators behind the Portland-based eco-ethical clothing line Soluna collective, had hoped to open a local retail space to showcase their butter-soft organic cotton knits, waffle-weave tops and luxuriously comfortable high-waisted pants.

As a fledgling business, however, they weren’t quite prepared for this space to be 4,700 square feet of top-notch retail, at the base of a shiny new office building in Portlands Central Industrial Eastside with six floors of cross-laminated timber on the exterior and creative offices on the interior.

But like other small businesses in the city, they found the silver lining in the pandemic slowdown in retail occupancy rates still plagued by Portland: cheap rent and / or the ability to move into a space they would never have otherwise been able to afford.

Their result is Garance Collective, filled with light, charming and totally indifferent to the supply chain disruptions that suddenly panicked everyone about holiday wish lists. This is because, to make the best use of the space for their pop-up, as long as it lasts, Merwin and Austin brought in other manufacturer friends and crushes across town to consign their wares to a space that might have seemed cavernous, and now feels deft, intentionally organized.

There are 33 local brands and more are represented there, from unusual ceramists To artfully packaged fragrances to the absolute stage thief of spaces, a $ 3,000 hammered copper tub made by Modern Mythwhich has the place of honor in a window.

During the pandemic, we all lost that connection with other manufacturers, Merwin says. It was really fun to have the chance (to reconnect.)

Their own collections have been twice hampered by the pandemic, with shipments stranded for months by the fair-paid Indian production company owned by women who hand-weave their clothes, first in the spring of 2020 and then again in the spring of 2021, when the Delta variant peaked there. Their clothes, now best laid out in the Madder Collective space, are particularly tactile, thick, nubby cotton charms cannot translate into online shopping.

Other areas of the store host displays of His Shoes, with studios in northwest Portland that 3D prints all of its soles, making for a shoe that is both fully recyclable and verifies the Georgia model in wasabi ($ 375). Intricately detailed hand-woven rope baskets from Studio Amsha are artfully scattered around the store, while a hand-made bed from the Portland Carpentry Studio Black Pink Wood crafts holds a corner of the room, dressed in linen Automatic document feeder Utapestry.

wrapping paper March party items is so nifty Merwin says people buy it to frame it like a poster; this could be your gateway drug to their associate wallpaper line too. Or collect the actual works of art in-house illustrator Nancy Flecha, whose work celebrates female friendship, design, travel and fashion in equal parts. Also on display: perfume bottles from Imaginary authors is packaged in hollow books, each a little novel that doesn’t exist, but certainly should.

Portland the ceramic game is strong throughout the city, but only Madder Collective has emerging pottery work KierstIn Holder, who started her business in the back of her van when she couldn’t find a plant pot that fits perfectly into the vehicle’s cup holder. Now the van has been converted to her studio and her mug cups that feel great in your hand, perfectly simple rainbow coasters are at Madder for between $ 20 and $ 60.

Merwin and Austin know they have a right thing to do in Madder, and it won’t be forever. They are already looking for other more permanent locations in Portland. The place they land is likely smaller, but still a collaboration with some of Madder’s makers. In the meantime, they plan to make the most of their space, with bazaars and holiday events, the first scheduled for December 4-5, especially since the space has giant garage doors that can s ” open for optimal air circulation in the event of a pandemic.

Having their first taste of brick and mortar leaves them wanting to plant an enduring stake in Portland’s retail scene, Merwin says: People are excited to shop, she says. It’s just refreshing.