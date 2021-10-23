Shame on the grown women who came for this teenage girl’s dress





mgracebrumfield / TikTok High school student Grace Brumfield went viral after sharing screenshots of horrific comments older people made about her evening dress Since at least 2016 (and some election that took place there), we’ve known that Facebook is an absolute cesspool of misinformation and cruel, despicable behavior. Somehow, it seems even more true for older platform users when they are allowed to communicate online behind the perceived distance and security that a computer screen offers, there are baby boomers who get downright mean, and apparently for no reason. Do not believe me ? Well, take a look at this TikTok made by a teenage girl in Alabama to highlight the horrible things older people in her community have said about her because of her evening dress. https://www.tiktok.com/@mgracebrumfield/video/7015417246008855813?referer_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.buzzfeed.com%2F&referer_video_id=7015417246008855813&refer=embed&is_copy_url=0&is_91&deweb_webapp=122930&refer=embed&is_copy_url=0&is_91& deweb_webapp = 1229 Grace Brumfield, 17, went viral for the video, which absolutely shows her Magnificent photos of coming home overlaid with comments adults made about them on Facebook. They are honestly just heartbreaking to read. One adult woman even hinted that Brumfield was a prostitute hired by her boyfriend as a homecoming date. May we reiterate that these areadults make these horrible comments about a child? While all of the comments are horrible, the worst came from a woman named Rhonda, who said that, among other things, Brumfield is asking to be sexually assaulted because of her dress. He isshocking everyone needs to be reminded in 2021, but women are never guilty of being assaulted. Period. It doesn’t matter what they wear. It doesn’t matter how they act. The person responsible for their assault is the person who assaults them. All this on top of the fact that it’s just dastardlygo too far publicly comment that a 17 year oldchild asks to be raped. Rhonda, if by any chance you are reading this, please take a long look in the mirror and try to assess why you would behave this way. Brumfield also posted a follow-up video to respond to this comment, and his response is absolutely gracious. @mgracebrumfield Reply to @hannahbelleclout #greenscreen me and Rhonda had to have a talk😘😜 ♬ TWINNEM – Coi Leray There have also been countless people online who have come to Brumfield’s defense after seeing his viral video. @mgracebrumfield # green screen the support I received was unimaginable… thank you very much# SaveIt4TheEndZone #MakeADogsDay #fyp #rhonda I feel a little free – Amber Rought Ultimately, it’s important that we talk about how older people have armed their online presence, feeling emboldened to behave badly by the distance between them and others on either side of a screen. . But no one should be treated like Brumfield to make this happen.

