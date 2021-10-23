Bridging the Achievement Gap for Young African American Men in San Francisco





San Francisco directors voted 2022 charity partner of The Myers-Briggs Company

SUNNYVALE, California, 22 October 2021 / PRNewswire / –African-American college graduation rates are 20 percentage points lower than their white counterparts. San Francisco Achievements addresses this inequality for young African American men by offering scholarships and other forms of support. And their work has won them the support of many Bay Area residents, foundations and businesses, now including The Myers-Briggs Company. San Francisco Achievers, the 2022 charitable partner of The Myers-Briggs Company, helps young African-American men in the San Francisco United School District lead and thrive in higher education and beyond by bridging the gap of opportunity. They do this through college scholarships, leadership training and mentorship. The San Francisco Achievers help African American students and graduates of schools in the San Francisco Unified School District lead and thrive in higher education and beyond. They focus on closing the opportunity gap through college scholarships, leadership training, mentorship and more. “We are excited to begin working with the San Francisco Achievers to make a direct and positive impact on the black community locally through this partnership,” said Jeff hayes, President and CEO of The Myers-Briggs Company. “Like a B Corp Certified, we are dedicated to the triple bottom line and this partnership is just one of the many ways we are doing good for this B Corp promise.” In addition to providing access to The Myers-Briggs Company personality assessments for professional development, leadership development and improvement self-awareness, the partnership will also support the San Francisco Achievers through career development, mentoring, the web, marketing and fundraising. “To date, the SFA has awarded 244 scholarships, has matched 217 students with mentors, and 74% of our academics engaged in our program are still enrolled, ”says Gregg Zaire, Executive Director at San Francisco Achievers. “We look forward to working with The Myers-Briggs Company to expand our reach and results for these young men.” About the Myers-Briggs Company In our fast-paced world, your advantage is harnessing 100% of your talents at work, at home, and everywhere in between. The Myers-Briggs Company helps organizations around the world improve their teams, develop inspiring leaders, and solve people’s most complex challenges. We empower individuals to be the best versions of themselves by enriching their understanding of themselves and others. As a Certified B Company, The Myers-Briggs Company is a force for good. And we’re ready to help you succeed. +1 800.624.1765: themyersbriggs.com : The Myers-Briggs Company Contact:

