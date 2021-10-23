Dress up in a DIY Luke Skywalker Halloween costume from Star Wars





All the characters in the Star wars movies and tv shows like Princess Leia, Han Solo and Rey are loved by so many people. Still, the original protagonist, Luke Skywalker, remains one of the big favorites to this day. Even though the character played by Mark Hamill became one with the force at the end of The Last Jedi, Luke is still so memorable that we know people will still be dressing like him for Halloween this year. Below, we've picked out the best costume and lightsaber to help you create a DIY Luke Skywalker Halloween costume for this year. Suit Luke has gone through many different styles and outfits during his time in the franchise, but the best-known look comes from his introduction in the first film of the original trilogy, New hope. While living on Tatooine with his aunt and uncle, Luke wears a light linen tunic and pants. This is the first look Luke wears and one that fans will instantly recognize. Buy it: Amazon Lightsaber According to Vox, the green lightsaber used by Luke Skywalker and Yoda is for those who use "peace by force, if necessary". The article also mentions that the lightsaber was initially blue but was made green in post-production to make it visible on screen. This one is from the Star Wars store on Amazon, so you know it's the real deal. Buy it: Amazon After dressing up as Luke Skywalker in your DIY Halloween costume, be sure to watch the Star wars movies and new TV shows through Disney +.

