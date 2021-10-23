Fashion
England v Northern Ireland: Wembley hosts dress rehearsal ahead of bigger euros
When England and Northern Ireland face off in a World Cup qualifier at Wembley on Saturday, it will be a big opportunity for both sides – but for very different reasons.
For the Lionesses it’s a return to the biggest stage in English football – their first time at Wembley since a record crowd witnessed their loss to Germany in 2019.
It’s also the perfect opportunity to regain lost momentum, rally supporters and build excitement for a European Championship at home this summer.
For Northern Ireland, this is one of the biggest tests they will face ahead of their first major women’s tournament at Euro 2022.
Just a month after performing in front of over 4,000 fans at Windsor Park, can they upset the odds at Wembley in a dress rehearsal of what’s to come this summer?
“We always ask for more”
Only around 30,000 fans are expected on Saturday – considerably fewer than the 77,768 who saw loss to Germany in 2019 – but here it is still England’s best chance to get fans excited for Euro 2022.
Women’s football has always had to capitalize when offered opportunities on the main stage and England captain Leah Williamson said: “The nature of women’s football means we are always looking for more and I don’t think it will stop never.
“The best thing for us to do is have a good game and I hope the crowd shows up and brings in the energy they had last time around.”
Playing at Wembley is becoming “more normal,” Williamson says.
But can it be used – again – as an opportunity to generate interest, develop deeper bonds with home fans and put on a show before the Euro?
England coach Sarina Wiegman achieved this with the Netherlands when they captured the hearts of the nation while winning Euro 2017 at home.
And the importance of Saturday’s game at Wembley has not escaped him.
“Most of the time I’m pretty calm but I’m very excited,” Wiegman said.
“I hope we can show [great football] in this very special stage and have fun. We want to give the fans a good experience. “
Williamson added: “Maybe it’s time to connect at this level and there is no better opportunity than with a Euro at home and we can kick it off with the game at Wembley.
“Women’s football has reached that level where we can get people to see it. For the country as a whole, I don’t know why we wouldn’t want to celebrate top sport on the bigger stage?”
Northern Ireland is still learning – Shiels
For Northern Ireland, the approach couldn’t be more different than their opponents. Despite the wait that accompanies their historic qualification for Euro 2022, the traditional outsider tag firmly returns to the women in green on Saturday.
Few people expect Kenny Shiels’ side to get anything out of the game, but Northern Ireland head to Wembley believing they can win.
“It’s 11 verses 11 on the pitch, we have a chance to win, they have a chance to win – so this is how we’re going to approach it,” said Shiels, 65.
“I’m always a little nervous before games because I don’t control the contribution of the players on the pitch,
“However, I have confidence in the players and I think they will look very good in this game.”
When you look at the rankings – England is eighth in the world and 40 places above NI – you might be excused for thinking that belief is wrong.
However, Northern Ireland are on a competitive eight-game winning streak. Seven of their squad recently won the national treble with Glentoran and although they are lesser known players they have developed a winning mentality and that will translate on the international stage.
Several hundred NI fans are expected at Wembley, and one only needs to look at the power of the Green and White Army for the men’s team at Euro 2016 to realize that the bond between the team and the fans is crucial.
The only thing this team has yet to achieve is a victory over one of the best nations. If that doesn’t happen on Saturday against England, Shiels will ask his players to learn from the experience.
“I checked the odds and we were 50-1 at some bookies,” he said.
“It’s a football game. We have to take the fantastic ease, the opportunity and everything that goes with it, we have to take that out of our mental approach.
“When we go into important games like this, all of our focus is on winning. However, it’s important that we learn.”
Sources
2/ https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/58883408
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]