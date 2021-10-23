Fashion
The Ralph Lauren Christmas Gift Guide Is Here With Classic Ideas
I know it seems to be a bit early for the holiday gift guides, but with the delivery delays this year, everyone is shopping early. That is why Ralph Lauren has just launched its Christmas gift guide with classic pieces that your family and loved ones are sure to appreciate. Ralph Lauren also has freebies at almost any price point starting under $ 50. Plus, shipping is free on all orders. Be sure to find all of our top picks in the Ralph Lauren Holiday Gift Guide below.
Ralph Lauren gifts for men
Ralph Lauren has a spectacular cologne option for men this holiday season. Ralphs Club Eau de Parfum is a masculine scent with notes of lavender, clary sage, cedarwood and vetiver. It comes in a sophisticated bottle that looks great as a gift and comes in three different sizes, starting at $ 60.
Another giveaway on this list is the men’s wool and cashmere quarter-zip sweater. This luxurious sweater is a timeless piece that will last (in style and quality) for years to come. It’s available in nine versatile color options and with Ralph Lauren’s signature pony embroidered on the chest for a fashionable look. Whether with dress shirts, flannels or cardigans, this sweater will look great. Its price at $ 148 and would make a fantastic holiday gift idea.
Gift ideas for women
For women, one of the most notable items for holiday gifts is the Wool and cashmere plaid scarf. This beautiful scarf features a neutral cream and gray coloring that is versatile to wear with a range of looks. The wool and cashmere material blend adds a layer of warmth on chilly days and is priced at $ 128.
Finally, the Leather touchscreen gloves are another remarkable element of this guide. With the cooler weather just around the corner, these leather driving gloves would make such a great gift. They are available in two color options and with a warm sheepskin interior. Your fingertips allow you to easily use your phone without having to remove the gloves. This holiday favorite is priced at $ 115.
Looking for even more gift ideas? Be sure to check out our latest guide to the Cole Haan Fall Boot List with the hottest styles this season.
