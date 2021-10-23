Hoisington wins district title in dramatic fashion





BELOIT, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) – Hoisington and Beloit played late in the playoffs a year ago. The Cardinals went on to play in the Class 2A State Championship game before losing a large senior class. Both teams have had a rough start in 2021, thanks in large part to stiff competition. But both teams finished the season strong and reached Friday’s game 4-0 in a district game. A PAT ended up making the difference as Hoisington escaped with a 7-6 win. I give our seniors a lot of credit, said Hoisington coach Zach Baird. I’ll take the blame for the first week. I didn’t have them ready to go. Give credit to the elderly. We keep getting better and better. I thought it was far from our best performance, but I thought it was brave. We had different guys who played and played when we needed them. I am just proud of the effort and the courage. Hoisington stopped Beloit overnight and almost took an early lead in his first practice of the game. Instead, back-to-back fumbles resulted in a flip at the 3-yard line to stop Cardinal’s first practice. At the end of the first half, Tony Moore, a sophomore from Hoisington, took 58 yards on a Wyatt Wikum pass. A penalty nullified the first touchdown of the game and the teams hit the break tied at zero. Hoisington opened the second half with possession and this time it counts. The Cards relate to more than five minutes off the clock before senior legend Robinson scores a meter. The next point would prove to be essential. Beloit responded with his best practice of the night, taking advantage of a short field to set up a 4-yard touchdown run from junior Benson Berndt. The 2-point try failed and the Trojans were left behind 7-6 with 15 minutes left in the game. The Trojans almost took advantage of another short field. After a short punt at Hoisington, senior Owen Eilert found runner-up Maddox Waters over midfield for a 58-yard run. Four games later, second-year Hoisington’s Mason Alderice, the smallest player on the field at 5-6, smashed a potential touchdown pass around the corner of the end zone. The score remained 7-6. There was excitement late. Unable to miss the time limit in his last practice, Hoisington returned the ball to Beloit 69 yards from a match winner with just 10 seconds left. Trojans were unable to threaten as time passed. I thought it would be a low score, Baird said. Just because it’s hard to have possessions. So when you own an asset, you had better capitalize it. We’ve had a few in the red zone where we didn’t have any, and these are the kinds of things that will get you beat in the playoffs. Robinson, one of the state’s top 11 defensemen this year, was controlled by his standards with 102 yards and the touchdown on 30 carries. Moore added 43 yards on four carries, and Wikum completed two of his four passing attempts for 78 yards. Beloit was junior running back Branson Hiserote. Berndt proved to be the workhorse with 77 yards on 17 carries. Eilert threw for 76 yards on 3 of 12 passes. As district champion, Hoisington returns home to face Ellis on Friday. Beloit stays at home to welcome Lakin. Copyright 2021 Catch it Kansas. All rights reserved.

