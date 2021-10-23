Pink Dress Run returns to Gulfport to fight breast cancer





The 5K Pink Dress Run is back in Gulfport and a big wave of pink is expected. Registration for the race opens tomorrow at 8 a.m. at the Chandeleur Island Brewing Company in Gulfport. The race will start at 9 a.m. To date, around 300 people have signed up to run 5K with hundreds more expected to join in the festivities. The event will host a best dressed man in a pink dress contest which will award $ 500 to the winner. New for this year is the “Pose Your Pet” contest and karaoke. Many other activities will also take place after the race. Pink Dress Run co-founder Jourdan Derouen said: “The cancer doesn’t stop right away. And the survivors too, celebrating the survivors is huge for us because I learned that lesson when we started having these events and you start to see these survivors coming out and spending time with their families and feeling beautiful and moving on. have a good time and laugh and cut out. It’s definitely an atmosphere you won’t forget. To register online now, visit the Pink Dress 5K / Walk website.

