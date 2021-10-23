Fashion
19-year-old artist raises plain denim jackets with hand-painted celebrity portraits
An artist enhances plain denim jackets with her hand-painted celebrity portraits.
It’s always fun rocking with our favorite pop culture icons. But it’s even better when you can find a special way to do it. Katia Scandal is a 19 year old mixed media artist From Canada. She specializes in realism and portraiture. Scandal has amassed an audience on TIC Tac by sharing her custom denim jackets that feature Hollywood royalty and the skillful process that goes into creating them.
For a jacket, she created Gen Z superstar Olivia Rodrigos Sour album blanket. To catch one, it’ll cost you $ 800, but Scandal put a lot of care into crafting it.
It takes a LOT of work. I put in over 60 hours of painting and all my high quality supplies, Scandale noted in the comments section.
Another popular denim look Featured Harry Styles singing into a microphone.
Scandal too homage paid to Billie Eilish covered in black tar for a jacket.
So much talent, one user commented.
I’d spend all my money on that, another one noted.
This must be the most amazing denim jacket I have ever seen, a person wrote.
The post office 19-year-old artist raises plain denim jackets with hand-painted celebrity portraits appeared first on Aware.
