



Weekly briefs: the dress code reserved for skirts is repeated; ex-judge reprimanded for "sexual innuendo" En banc 4th Circuit will hear the school dress code case The 4th U.S. Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va., Granted a bench hearing to consider the challenge to a dress code reserved for skirts and dresses for girls. A 4th Circuit panel ruled in August that girls attending Charter Day School in Leland, North Carolina, could be the subject of a sex discrimination complaint under Title IX of the Amendments to the education of 1972. But the panel rejected a constitutional complaint, arguing that the State's charter of schools does not make it a government actor subject to the equal protection clause. (Reuters, How attractive, the 4th Circuit order) Ex-judge reprimanded for sexual innuendo A former municipal court judge in Somerset County, New Jersey, received a public reprimand for making a remark against a defendant who was branded as a sexual innuendo. The New Jersey Supreme Court publicly reprimanded former judge Hector I. Rodriguez in an Oct. 15 order. The incident occurred after a bail discussion was discussed at a hearing in December 2017. "Do I owe you anything? Asked the defendant. Not that you can do in front of all these people, no, replied Rodriguez. (Law360, the Associated press, NJ.com, the Supreme Court of New Jersey order, the advisory committees May 2020 presentation) Florida Rep Matt Gaetz reinstated after membership expires Republican U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida was reinstated in the Florida bar on Friday after paying $ 265 in bar fees plus $ 200 in late fees. The Florida congressman was ruled ineligible to practice because he failed to pay bar dues on time. (The Daily beast, the Northwest Florida Daily News) NFL to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing The National Football League has agreed to end breed standardization in dementia tests used by some doctors to determine which retired NFL players are eligible for compensation in a concussion settlement a billion dollars. Running standards assumed that black athletes started out with worse cognitive functioning than their white counterparts, forcing them to show greater cognitive decline in order to qualify for compensation. (The Associated press, the New York Times) College may continue to consider race in admissions, judge rules The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill may continue to view race as a factor in the admissions process, U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs of the North Carolina Middle District said Monday. The university's policy-challenging group, Students for Fair Admissions, has said it will appeal to the United States Supreme Court if necessary. The same group has failed to overturn Harvard University's admissions policy and is seeking Supreme Court review. (The New York Times, the News & Observer) Suit challenges the ban on teaching critical race theory A federal lawsuit filed Tuesday challenges an Oklahoma law restricting discussions of race and gender in the courtroom. The law, HB 1775, asserts that educators cannot teach that an individual, because of their race or gender, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously. The plaintiffs in the First Amendment lawsuit are students and educators. They are represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Oklahoma, the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and pro bono lawyer Schulte Roth & Zabel. (NBC News, American Civil Liberties Union press release, the trial)

