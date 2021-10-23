Fashion
Fly into HIS closet | Lifestyles
Sprinkling with items traditionally worn by men can make any outfit trendy right now.
Whether it’s just donning a fedora or pairing a tie with a men’s shirt, suspenders and pleated pants, the look can be subtle or obvious.
I like a masculine look to bring a sense of confidence and elegance, said Mischelle Tripp, a freelance cabi fashion designer based in Liberty, Missouri.
Jessica Hanna, cosmetics sales manager and former sales manager for the men’s sector at Dillards Zona Rosa, said she was seeing more and more women buying items like suspenders and bow ties from the men’s section. .
Men’s clothing has a definite place and helps you get noticed, Tripp said.
High waisted pleated pants for men and women are back. Fedoras are becoming popular for women, and to really get the look, wear one on the back of your head, Hanna said.
And, Hanna added, people who wear leather suspenders ask for them all the time. I predict that will be the next big thing.
Even if you don’t borrow from her closet or shop in the men’s section, you can still incorporate menswear-inspired touches into your clothes, Tripp said.
Large watches, chunky chains, blouses with small designs (a takeoff on the designs often seen on men’s ties), and boxy jackets with a basque or feminine ruffle can help achieve the look.
I like to mix tie prints, small repeat designs with suits or denim for a little nod to menswear, Tripp said.
This season, cabi offers several items with a masculine feel.
It’s taking men’s clothes and raising them, Tripp said.
The Cabis tuxedo and pants are made from a fabric Tripp describes as sharkskin, which is more structured like a men’s suit.
There is no collar on the jacket, and it has a chic belt on the back and covered buttons, she said. It may look like men’s clothing, but it is raised for a more feminine look.
Hanna suggests pairing a white men’s shirt with skinny jeans and using a French pleat and tie. You can even wear the shirt unfolded with leggings or just layer a cardigan over a dress.
There is no difference between men’s and women’s clothing at this time, said Hanna, who has worked in the retail business for 17 years. Nowadays, everything is in fashion.
Sources
2/ https://www.the-messenger.com/features/lifestyles/article_6729ce7c-8c41-5c82-ac57-bf985fb328b8.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]