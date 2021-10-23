Irish brands leading the circular fashion revolution

Its only waste, if we waste its potential. That’s the mantra of The Upcycle Movement, a platform founded by interior designer and circular fashion champion Lynn Haughton, and it’s part of an army of understated fashion and accessory brands across the countries that fight for the cause of sustainable development by reinventing discarded materials into coveted and useful products.

While you might think that there is fierce competition between these independent labels for some of what has been a relatively niche market to date, they are all, in fact, all part of a supporting movement focused on the community determined to tilt the lens on what permeates a fashion item that has meaning and value.

A year spent in Australia and another at a lakeside activity center here in Ireland were integral to Haughton’s sustainability journey. It was around this time that she became obsessed with the volume of old wetsuits sent to landfill each year. Having always had an interest in recycling and with a resourceful mind, she learned to sew, invested in an industrial sewing machine and embraced a trial-and-error process before launching her Neo Collection in 2018, a range of bags and accessories made entirely from used diving suits.

Attention Attire – Waterproof zipped dress, 150



Watch tree



Tentative d’Arbre Watch, 149



Over the past 18 months, Haughton says the support she has received has been phenomenal. When the pandemic hit, everyone wanted to buy local, and I could barely keep up with orders last Christmas, she says. Before the end of 2021, the Dublin native plans to rebuild her website to create a multi-vendor platform where emerging sustainable brands can test new products and share information and resources. I named my brand The Upcycle Movement because for me it was always about promoting the sustainability agenda, not just selling products.

Meath-based Eoin McGuiness, founder of circular watches and sunglasses brand Crann, is an advocate for knowledge sharing within this community and will later be launching a sustainability podcast with that in mind. He believes there is a growing public appetite for sustainable fashion. We have seen the interest in our products grow tremendously, especially over the past year, he says. The tech consultant and entrepreneur often visits Cranns resellers and says he finds customers are really engaged in the circular motion. I recently spent a day at the Cliffs of Moher Gift Shop, and everyone I met was mesmerized by the way we take general trash and turn it into cool props. However, customers know to do their due diligence before buying. They want to invest in durable parts that will last.

The 31-year-old, who offers a lifetime warranty on every pair of sunglasses and every watch, is launching a new line of Galway Marsh Oak wristwatches in time for Christmas. We scooped up unwanted sculptures and broke them down to create something truly unique, he explains.

Jump the Hedges – stashbag, 76.50



Jump The Hedges – Cut Out Mini Tote, 312.50



Mamukko – urban messenger, 175



The individuality of products made by sustainable brands is often lost in circular fashion conversations. We talk so much about its value and ingenuity that we forget to mention how beautifully unique these pieces are. This is something that Ann Chapman of Stonechat Jewelers at Dublins Westbury Mall has built a significant part of her business around consumers’ desire for originality. About 40 percent of Chapman’s business comes from customers who want an heirloom or unwanted item reworked into a contemporary piece.

Since she accidentally accepted her first custom order seven years ago, the service has snowballed. People want to avoid creating more waste by throwing away parts that are not suitable for them, Chapman explains. But jewelry is extremely sentimental, so it’s also about being able to wear heirlooms in another form rather than just putting them away as keepsakes. She loves the sequence of reshaping existing heirlooms into future family treasures and says her clients fully appreciate the circular process as well. Many have come back three or four times to have different items reworked into custom pieces, she says.

This level of customer satisfaction seems to be another unifying theme among these brands. Armagh-born Sofra Caherty, founder of Belfast-based bag design studio Jump The Hedges, says she’s always surprised and thrilled when a customer texts her how much he loves her new bag .

Stone cat



Stonechat – Ann Chapman



Upcycle Movement – neo navy bag, 95



I come from a family that has always recycled and composted, so sustainable design was my passion from a young age, she explains. The NCAD and Belfast School of Art graduate works primarily with truck tarps to create colorful utility fanny packs as well as glamorous shoppers, but is as concerned about the quality of the craftsmanship as she is about reusing waste.

Whatever the story behind a brand, the craftsmanship has to be there if people are to part with their hard earned money. Actress Aisling Bea and presenter and author Annie MacManus have purchased items from the Cahertys collections, giving the brand and its philosophy considerable value.

With a sixth generation leatherworker and a master seamstress at the helm, quality craftsmanship is at the heart of the Mamukko accessories brand. From their Kinsale workshop, husband and wife team Attila and Nora Magyar repurpose rubber sails and liferafts into tote bags, messenger bags, shoulder bags and handbags.

They also use recycled Italian vegan leather to create their utility-chic accessory collection. Although it has been around for ten years this year, Atilla says the couple have no plans to expand the business. Creating large volumes can generate more waste. We want to remain a family business making unique products in small series, he explains.

Originally from Hungry, Atilla lived in Cork for 14 years, describing Kinsale as the most beautiful corner of the world and says he noticed a big change in attitude towards recycled and recycled products around this time. We all still buy too much stuff, he says, but people’s minds are changing.

Upcycle Movement – neo marine tote bag, 69



Upcycle movement – neo-pioneer



Attention hold – Waist bag, 39



Festival industry veteran Megan Best, half of Attention Attire, a fashion brand that recycles festival campground waste into contemporary clothing and accessories, can attest to this shift in mindset. When we launched in 2017, marketers advised us not to make the front page of our circular fashion program. But this year we were told we absolutely should be leading the story. What a difference a pandemic makes.

The past year has caused people to take a break and think about their priorities, the 42-year-old believes. Her business partner is NCAD graduate Deborah Tormey, and both women are passionate about persuading others to see waste as a resource that can be used to create something very special. In the past, the frustrating thing about sustainable fashion was that everything looked beige, she explains. We were determined to do something different. The result is a cool and contemporary collection of casual wear that plays with color, pattern and silhouette. While Best explains that they were targeting the typical age range of festival-goers between 18 and 35, the brand also attracted an audience over 40.

This is not a big surprise considering that the style has no age limit. What may come as a surprise, however, is the number of creatives who embrace and thrive on the zero waste movement. Quality craftsmanship and cool design can be achieved without ethical and environmental compromises.