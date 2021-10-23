Fashion
TikTok explanation: teenage girl ashamed of her evening dress, returns on video
In the latest internet debacle, a 17-year-old girl was humiliated by mothers and grandmothers who judge for her “inappropriate” evening dress.
Alabama college student Grace Brumfield went viral earlier this week after sharing comments she received in response to photos of her and her boyfriend Zach before they returned home, a American school tradition.
Zach’s mom was so stunned by the photos that she shared them with a group she belonged to on Facebook and that’s where things got tricky. In a TikTok video, Brumfield revealed that many commentators were critical of her supposedly “revealing” outfit choice, a black mini dress.
READ MORE: ‘Couch Guy’: The relationship debate that pervades TikTok
What happened in the Facebook group?
“I loved the way my back home photos came out, my boyfriend’s mom posted them on Facebook. It was back to the photos,” Grace says in her TikTok video.
She then highlights some of the aggressive comments left by strangers, including abuse such as “Wow. Did her parents see this? Way too short and looks trashy on such a pretty girl. Leave something to imagination, no need to display EVERYTHING there. “
Another woman wrote: “This dress is ridiculous” while another comment said: “I was thinking the same. She is beautiful though. Just a little too much for her age [in my opinion]”.
One user went so far as to write, “This dress is inappropriate. You don’t have to show off your private parts to get attention. You won’t get the right kind of attention. Girls wonder why they are being raped. ask. And no, I’m not jealous. I am disgusted that girls dress like tramps instead of beautiful young women.
Grace admitted that she felt upset and confused after reading the hateful comments.
“It shocked me because most of them were women and they were all mothers and grandmothers. The only question I had was, why? I didn’t see anything wrong. with my photos, so why have there been such negative comments? ” she said Buzzfeed.
She also explained that the location of her photos was important to her, saying: “We took our photos back home in a field of sunflowers that was planted in memory of a colleague named Dalton Defilipi, passed away last year. “
The TikTok community has died out
After the video was posted on TikTok, it garnered a lot of attention, racking up millions of views and many users rushed to defend Grace.
Commentators were quick to point out the irony of the situation.
“Parents are so concerned about bullying, but they are okay when it’s their middle aged minors bullying themselves on Facebook,” one wrote.
Another added: “Notice that all older women also hate a younger woman. “
What does Grace think of all this?
Grace says her boyfriend and mom have been so supportive in writing to abusive Facebook posts and reassuring her the women commenting are just angry “Karens”.
“I dress the way I dress because I know what looks good on my body and what makes me feel confident about myself,” she told Buzzfeed.
“No one else has the right to tell someone to cover up more.”
For a daily dose of 9Honey, sign up here to receive our best stories straight to your inbox
The most beautiful evening dresses worn by the Duchess of Cambridge
Sources
2/ https://honey.nine.com.au/latest/girl-shamed-over-homecoming-dress-tiktok-explainer/871ea08f-ae92-496f-9f17-0bd7548a3e67
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]