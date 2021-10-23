TikTok explanation: teenage girl ashamed of her evening dress, returns on video

In the latest internet debacle, a 17-year-old girl was humiliated by mothers and grandmothers who judge for her “inappropriate” evening dress.

Alabama college student Grace Brumfield went viral earlier this week after sharing comments she received in response to photos of her and her boyfriend Zach before they returned home, a American school tradition.

Zach’s mom was so stunned by the photos that she shared them with a group she belonged to on Facebook and that’s where things got tricky. In a TikTok video, Brumfield revealed that many commentators were critical of her supposedly “revealing” outfit choice, a black mini dress.

What happened in the Facebook group?

“I loved the way my back home photos came out, my boyfriend’s mom posted them on Facebook. It was back to the photos,” Grace says in her TikTok video.

She then highlights some of the aggressive comments left by strangers, including abuse such as “Wow. Did her parents see this? Way too short and looks trashy on such a pretty girl. Leave something to imagination, no need to display EVERYTHING there. “

Another woman wrote: “This dress is ridiculous” while another comment said: “I was thinking the same. She is beautiful though. Just a little too much for her age [in my opinion]”.

One user went so far as to write, “This dress is inappropriate. You don’t have to show off your private parts to get attention. You won’t get the right kind of attention. Girls wonder why they are being raped. ask. And no, I’m not jealous. I am disgusted that girls dress like tramps instead of beautiful young women.

Grace admitted that she felt upset and confused after reading the hateful comments.

“It shocked me because most of them were women and they were all mothers and grandmothers. The only question I had was, why? I didn’t see anything wrong. with my photos, so why have there been such negative comments? ” she said Buzzfeed.

She also explained that the location of her photos was important to her, saying: “We took our photos back home in a field of sunflowers that was planted in memory of a colleague named Dalton Defilipi, passed away last year. “

The TikTok community has died out

After the video was posted on TikTok, it garnered a lot of attention, racking up millions of views and many users rushed to defend Grace.

Commentators were quick to point out the irony of the situation.

“Parents are so concerned about bullying, but they are okay when it’s their middle aged minors bullying themselves on Facebook,” one wrote.

Another added: “Notice that all older women also hate a younger woman. “

What does Grace think of all this?

Grace says her boyfriend and mom have been so supportive in writing to abusive Facebook posts and reassuring her the women commenting are just angry “Karens”.

“I dress the way I dress because I know what looks good on my body and what makes me feel confident about myself,” she told Buzzfeed.

“No one else has the right to tell someone to cover up more.”

