Party Tights: One of Fashion’s Favorite Trends Returns | Tights and socks





We couldn’t have guessed that when Adele announced her return to the charts this fall, she would be bringing back one of fashion’s favorite trends with her party tights. In the set of Vogue International Singers designed by editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, the star is pictured wearing not one, but two pairs of jazzy tights: a polka-dot and fishnet double whammy. While the Easy On Me frontman marked the return of the cyclical trend, party tights unofficially categorized as something other than your typical 40 denier have already received recent approval from some fashion influencers. Earlier this month, Tracee Ellis Ross shared three photos of herself wearing a polka dot pattern with her 10.5 million Instagram followers. A week later, rapper Cardi B threw a celebrity-filled birthday party for herself, in which she wore a wide cutout design. On the catwalks, the Fendace collaboration, starring Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss, saw tights with the brand’s merged logo on parade and in London last week Alexander McQueen dressed paired models dripping with diamond appliqués. . Meanwhile, Sadie Frost’s new documentary Quant celebrating the life of 1960s style icon Mary Quant, arguably the most famous pin-up for party tights, should inspire more. a revival in 2021. They’re a cheaper way to update your wardrobe and also a great way to introduce patterns to your repertoire if you prefer a minimalist or monochrome style, says Therese Bassler, founder of Style Coach, who recommends going. for a sustainable brand, like Swedish. Low, if you want to buy into the trend. Net-a-porter.com notes that Fendi’s logo styles, as well as Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent from 170, are now on trend, while Main Street has options as well. Next sells its Sparkle tights in all colors starting at 5 and ASOS Design is leading the way with zebra print, monogram and spider web styles available in maternity options starting at 6. Allow Instagram content? This article includes content provided by Instagram. We ask for your permission before loading anything, as they may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, click on “Authorize and continue”. Heist, the hosiery brand that made a name for itself with seamless designs for added comfort, is also launching an enduring line of geometric fishnets and shimmering gold lam styles this week for ages 28 and up. Our signature gusset-less design means they won’t roll or sag, which is exactly what you want when it comes to the holiday season, says lead designer Jessica Haughton. And they’re cleverly crafted from recycled yarns and spandex, making them stronger, more comfortable, and more eco-friendly. On the same conscious note, Bassler says they shouldn’t be an overnight wonder. I wouldn’t necessarily categorize them just in the evening, you can easily wear them during the day, especially now that it’s so popular to wear knit dresses and skirts with chunky boots.

