Elite Milan signs Romeo Maximus Brown | Way of life





Chalk another star in the making at the Rock. This time around, it’s 17-year-old Saint International model Romeo Maximus Brown. The gangly teenager, who grew up at home in Montego Bay before migrating to Germany three months ago, signed a contract in Italy to be represented by the male division of the hugely influential Elite model network in the nation of Old. World famous for pizza and pasta. as for the renowned fashion houses Dolce & Gabbana and Giorgio Armani. For Max, the eye-catching model moniker he was anointed with, being signed with Elite Men in Milan is an incredible launching pad, he’s optimistic he’ll see him realize high fashion opportunities. “My SAINT model boss at home, Deiwght Peters, set up a meeting with my mom, Julia, and me to see Ruggero Quarta, the head of the men’s division, and his team,” Max shared in an interview from his time. new European base. in Hamelin, Germany, where he lives with his German grandfather. “My mom knew Elite was a big deal, and even though she felt like I was going to an important job interview and was nervous for me, I was great. [chill] about it, and it calmed her down, ”Max explained. He praised the interview experience. “The Elite team were very warm and welcoming and explained to us the nature of modeling and asked me to walk. My mom later told me that this was the first time she had seen me in ‘fashion. model “, and she got goosebumps seeing me walk, but I was confident from the training I had received, and I thought I made a big impression without just my walking, but with my personality as well. Max’s road to becoming a model citizen began in earnest in 2019 after his mom, a hospitality industry event and destination manager, saw an Instagram post for a model cast at Blue Beat on the Hip Strip. “On the way back from Fairview, I suggested Max stop us and we met Deiwght, who invited Max to be part of the agency’s training program in Kingston,” she explained. Life in Hamelin now, luckily for Max, comes with some easy adjustments as he was fluent in the native language since childhood and had become accustomed to European vacations to see his maternal parents. Now juggling part-time work in a fashion store while taking online photography classes, the effervescent Jamaican-German describes himself as an adventurer at heart. “I rode at Half Moon Riding Center for about eight years, and on vacation I love to surf and snowboard, but most of all I love to hike.” Anticipating the clients he would like to have the chance to work for, he confides: “Even though I can’t yet say that I have a definitive favorite, I love the fashion shows of Italian designers – Gucci, Prada and Versace – and I would look forward to working with them …. I also look forward to meeting people from all over the world and hopefully making a name for myself. ”

