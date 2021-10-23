Fashion
Kesha McLeod Crown Royal Regal Apple Partnership
Kesha McLeod has always used his sense of style to navigate the world around him. From the early days of working in retail stores using talent agency, The B. Lynn Group, to her first full-time job as a showroom assistant for H&M, McLeod has traced her own path, evolving with each step while remaining true to her unique approach and style. With a shared commitment to spotlighting and uplifting the game-changing culture makers, we partnered with Crown Royal Regal Apple to chat with Kesha McLeod about her life and style in the unique and fresh worlds of fashion. , sport and music.
Initially pursuing a career as a psychologist, McLeod’s original journey had nothing to do with fashion. After pivoting her into fashion and style, the lessons and skills she learned in psychology classes have become particularly useful in developing her singular ability to enable a person to express who they are through. what she is wearing. Today, McLeod’s vision comes to life through some of the nation’s most recognized faces and photographed athletes. Whether Brooklyn Nets superstar James Harden drips down the tunnel at the Barclays Center or PJ Tucker shows up in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in a Jacquemus collared shirt and shorts, every look has a touch of style. McLeods while remaining unique in the personality of the players.
“I love the nostalgia for what Crown stands for and the idea of Crown Apple being its new, fresher expression.”
It’s this extraordinary blend of contemporary menswear and street fashion that McLeod brings to his clients’ tables, showcasing their personalities and interests off the pitch in a way they can’t do on ground. Throughout his career, McLeod has seamlessly navigated the worlds of sports, music and film. Notable clients, such as her first, Vernon Davis, have taught her how to style professional athletes who often need custom sizes to fit their unique body shapes. She has also worked with artists like Rick Ross and Jadakiss to build larger visions and narratives, for example, when the mafia-inspired MMG style Self Made Vol. 1cover, weaving together a complex and coherent narrative of style.
In 2015, McLeod founded his own company, KMCME, which accelerated its rise in the fashion industry as it accumulated a list of top athlete clients: Chris Bosh, Serge Ibaka and Andre Iguodala to name a few. KMCME has also worked on brand campaigns with Nike, Beats by Dre, New Era and State Farm.
As she celebrates the start of the new 2021-2022 NBA season, we discussed what inspires her to tell stories through fashion, her work with a clientele of top athletes like James Harden and PJ. Tucker, how culture manifests itself through the intersection of basketball and style, and how it pays him in her community.
