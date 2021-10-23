Bride wears tactile wedding dress for her blind husband

Anthony and Kelly Ann Ferraro enjoyed a barbecue-themed wedding in Maine.

On Kelly Ann Ferraro’s first date with her blind husband Anthony, she wore a velvet dress so he could “feel what she looked like”. On their wedding day last week, she wore a tactile dress encrusted with woven cotton flowers and lace so he could smell what she looked like again.

“I also said that she was my eyes in this world, but for her, having a dress tailored so I could feel and touch her meant the world to me,” said Anthony Ferraro, Paralympian, musician and motivational speaker, at USA TODAY. “I could smell her. I could feel that she was beautiful.”

The couple met in 2018 when Anthony had just returned from judo training in Tokyo and Kelly Ann was back from Thailand. Joining friends at Belmar Beach in New Jersey, the couple introduced themselves to each other and Anthony said he felt “an instant connection”.

On their first date, Kelly Ann wore a velvet dress so Anthony could “feel” what she was wearing. So on their wedding day, she wore a tactile dress filled with roses and tactile fabrics.

Their first date was at the New York premiere of Anthony’s documentary, “A shot in the dark” which recounts his journey as a blind wrestler and athlete. Since meeting Anthony, Kelly Ann had done more research into blindness and those who can perceive light, like Anthony.

She learned to place pillows and bubble wrap around sharp objects in their apartment, and she learned that he liked the touch of velor and soft fabrics. So when it came to finding her wedding dress, Kelly Ann turned to bride loulette to create a dress that incorporates woven cotton flowers, a velvet belt and soft fabrics like chiffon and lace.

Kelly Ann wasn’t picky about her wedding dress, but she wanted fabrics and pieces that Anthony could touch and feel incorporated.

“The whole time in the aisle I was whispering to him ‘touch my dress, touch my dress’, and it made me so happy to know that he could smell and appreciate my dress as much as I did,” said Kelly Ann. at USA TODAY.

Anthony said Kelly Ann and his mother planned the wedding with him and his comfort in mind. Prior to the ceremony, Kelly Ann wrote a letter to Anthony in Braille, a form of language written for the blind. They got married on a beachfront property in Maine and purposely held the ceremony during the day because Anthony can perceive shadows and light.

The reception was held in a tent and the metal poles were wrapped in bubble wrap disguised with decorations so Anthony could move around safely.

“The thoughtfulness and work to make our marriage accessible to me meant everything. She really is my best friend and like I said, ‘my eyes to the world’,” said Anthony.

The couple look forward to expanding their social accounts and raising more awareness in the blind community and positivity. They are active travelers; Anthony likes to travel independently and Kelly Ann likes to describe the sights to him.

“Our story sheds a lot of light on joy and oneness, even for people with disabilities like me who didn’t think love was possible,” said Anthony. “The world needs more light and I hope our history shows part of it.”

Anthony and Kelly Ann Ferraro got married in Maine, on a property overlooking the ocean.

