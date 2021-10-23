10 things to know 10 years later

That day ten years ago, City won one of our most memorable Manchester Derby victories.

It remains the biggest margin of victory of any Manchester derby, as Roberto Mancini’s men categorically humiliated United at Old Trafford thanks to goals from Sergio Aguero, David Silva and a brace each for Mario Balotelli and Edin Dzeko .

Below you’ll find 10 things you might not know about our historic 6-1 victory that day …

1 | Mancinis century

The 161st The Manchester Derby was already guaranteed to be a milestone for City boss Roberto Mancini regardless of the outcome.

After taking the reins in December 2009, the Italian celebrated his 100e Competitive match in charge of the Club when we made the short trip to Old Trafford on October 23, 2011.

In the previous 99 games, Mancini had overseen 57 wins in City’s dugout, but it’s safe to say no. 58 may have made the biggest statement of all.

2 | Old Trafford Record

Our opponents boasted of a ruthless home record leading to 161st Manchester Derby, avoiding defeat at Old Trafford for over a year.

Indeed, United had not lost on their own turf since Chelsea won a 1-0 victory in April 2010.

They remained undefeated at Old Trafford for the entire following season, in which they won the title and, prior to City’s visit in October 2011, the Reds had also won 19 consecutive home games in the Premier League.

But as the famous saying goes, records are here to be broken.

3 | Jonny Evans red card

City took full advantage of Jonny Evans’ sacking for professional foul play on Mario Balotelli just two minutes after the restart, sparking a riot in a devastating second half.

These are the hosts who have only sent throughout the Premier League season, with City seeing red five times on their way to a first Premier League title.

The Queens Park Rangers, our opponents on that famous final day of the season, have received nine in the campaign, more than any other team.

4 | Goal difference

With United at ten, City would have been forgiven for exercising caution to preserve our lead in the final stages of the game.

However, as Micah Richards revealed in 2019, Roberto Mancini urged his players not to take their foot off the pedal at Old Trafford.

Mancini has said not to hang back, just go attacking, the former City defender told mancity.com.

He kept saying that the goal difference would be important at the end of the season. In every game, it was the goal difference, the goal difference, the goal difference.

The words of the Italians turned out to be prophetic. If the game had ended 2-1 against City, we would have finished with an identical record at United, with 89 points, 89 goals and 29 conceded.

5 | Worst defeat in the Premier League

Our outright victory in the Manchester Derby was United’s worst defeat in Premier League times.

Chelsea and Newcastle had already won 5-0 victories in the 1990s, but Sir Alex Fergusons’ men had conceded only once in the Premier League, against Southampton at Dell in 1996.

Tottenham also returned from Old Trafford with a 6-1 win most recently in October 2020, but no team has ever improved City’s Premier League winning margin against the Red Devils.

6 | 57 years in the making

Back then, United had also not experienced such a heavy loss at home in nearly 60 years.

Matt Busbys’ side, which would go on to win successive Premier League titles over the next two seasons, were beaten 5-0 at Old Trafford on February 12, 1955.

Their opponents that day? None other than Manchester City.

7 | Lescotts attend

Joleon Lescott has collected six assists in his five seasons at City, the last of which came when he cut the ball for Edin Dzeko to crush our fourth against United.

It was certainly a memorable occasion to win his last for the Club!

8 | Son of Mancinis

Our 6-1 win was one of City’s best performances under Roberto Mancini and his son Filippo was there to witness it first hand.

Mancini jnr. was spotted outside, celebrating a historic triumph with city supporters in the corner of the Old Traffords east stand.

The Italian was part of the Citys Elite Development Squad between 2011 and 2013.

9 | The golden touch of El Mago

David Silvas ‘pass in defense for City’s sixth goal perfectly demonstrated the Spaniards’ incredible technical ability.

The Spaniard sent Edin Dzeko on goal with a sumptuous volley pass to win his sixth assist of the season.

Silva has won the most Premier League assists this season (15), the most in a single campaign by a Premier League player since Cesc Fabregas recorded 17 for Arsenal in 2007-08.

In the 36 Premier League games he played in 2011-12, El Mago was involved in 23 incredible goals.

10 | Late city strikes

City’s last three goals at Old Trafford have all come in just five minutes.

Edin Dzeko tapped at home after a reduction from Joleon Lescott after the hosts failed to clear a corner in the 89e minute, and David Silva coolly registered the number five at the start of the stoppage time.

But there was still time for Dzeko to complete his brace, with Silva moving from scorer to provider two minutes later to send the Bosnian on goal.

The rest, as they say, is history.