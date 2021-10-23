Fashion at the Airport: From Shilpa Shetty to Kajal Aggarwal, B Town Celebrities Look Great





Do you prefer style over comfort when it comes to travel? While this topic has been an exhausting topic of discussion for years, comfort plays a major role when it comes to dressing for public transit. We recently spotted a number of Bollywood celebrities whose recent looks at the airport are enough to inspire you. Looked:

Shilpa shetty Shilpa looked chic in her coordinated ensemble. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shilpa was seen wearing a pink striped ensemble, paired with a gold bag and comfortable shoes. She kept it open with a neat parting in the middle, a pair of travel sunglasses, and a stack of bracelets in her hand. Alia bhatt Alia chose a comfortable look. (Source: Varinder Chawala) Alia Bhatt had her airport look, with a set of extremely comfortable black coordinates. She associated it with a white shrug. We love the Balenciaga bag which looks spacious too! Ayushmann Khurrana We dig the shoes! (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ayushmaan Khurrana was spotted in an all-black ensemble with bright blue Jordans. It has kept its airport air safe and comfortable. Taapsee Pannu Taapsee looked to be at his best. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Tapsee Pannu wore a brightly colored ensemble at the airport. She accentuated the look with a pair of sunglasses and hair pulled back into a bun. Malaika Arora Coordinates are all the rage this season. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora looked like she could have the most relaxing airplane nap of her recent look. Dressed in a pink ensemble and white sneakers, this is perhaps the most comfortable among all the others. Kajal Aggarwal Kajal looked refreshing in her outfit. We love the bag and the shoes! (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kajal looks dreamy in her white midi dress, a perfect look if you have to attend an event right after landing. We love the attention to detail in the way she matches her shoes and bag. Shruti Hassan Shruti has a thing for the dark. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shruti Hassan does not hesitate to love black and to wear it frequently. In a recent airport look, she was seen wearing a Kurt Cobain tee paired with black jeans and sneakers. Nora Fathi Nora posed for the camera. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Nora was seen wearing comfortable cycling shorts with a black oversized jacket. She kept her hair open and wore minimal makeup with the outfit.

