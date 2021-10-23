Mouni Roy walks into the weekend in a perfectly bling black short dress worth Rs 82K





Mouni Roy is known for her impeccable style and beauty. She never fails to turn heads with her fashion choices and jaw-dropping clothes. She is often seen posting glamorous photos of her photoshoot on her social media. Difficult to remove eyes of such beauty!Also Read – Sara Ali Khan’s Sexy Sharara Is Perfect For Your Diwali Party – Can You Guess The Price? Taking her to Instagram, Mouni uploaded some photos from her last photoshoot. The caption read “The night hissed with promise, music, romance, magic….” Also Read – Shilpa Shetty’s New Haircut Has Divided The Internet. What is your opinion ? Check out the Instagram post here: Also Read – Singer Lizzo Attended Cardi B’s Party In An Almost Naked Fishnet Dress, See Photos Mouni’s dress came from the shelves of fashion designer Rocky Star. Her dress was made of pearls and crystals. Along with that, it is a handcrafted short dress. Her entire outfit was adorned with pearls and crystals, which gave her major bling vibes. The set complimented Mouni’s body, highlighting her curves and features. When it comes to fashion, she loves to go for it and never shies away from making bold fashion decisions. Wondering about the price of this outfit? We’ve got you covered. The outfit is available on the official Rocky Star website. The dress costs Rs 81,390. Tanuja Dabir, makeup artist and Shaan, hairdresser helped her. Mouni decided to leave her hair open and in wavy curls. For the makeup, she chose a golden shade because it suited her ensemble. She also sported kohl eyes, eyeliner, mascara lashes, contour cheeks and a nude lip shade. What do you think of Mouni’s outfit?

