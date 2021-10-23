How wetsuit trends have changed over the decades

When you think about it, the combinations are actually pretty weird. They’re basically an adult baby growing up.

And yet, in recent years, they have become ubiquitous for men and women both on the red carpet and on the streets.

So how did the jumpsuits go from military clothing to fashion favorite?

Functional beginnings

Rosie the Riveter (Alamy / PA)

Jumpsuits can be incredibly glamorous, but the trend certainly didn’t start that way. Worn first by paratroopers in the military, hence the jumpsuit name, the look was initially designed to be very utilitarian. The style was focused on function, with plenty of pockets and neutral tones involved.

Although various designers tried to give the jumpsuit a more elegant touch in the first half of the 20th century, like the elegant Elsa Schiaparellis silk jumpsuits from the 1930s, jumpsuits really took off for women during WWII, and glamor was not part of the equation.

One of the enduring symbols of WWII is Rosie the Riveter, the fictional woman in the We Can Do It poster, holding her bicep and, yes, wearing a blue jumpsuit. She became the emblem of women entering the workforce to do so, they needed to wear something more practical than dresses and skirts.

Find your way in fashion

Elvis Presley wearing his iconic white jumpsuit (RCA Records / PA)

The suit’s status as an authentic fashion item was confirmed in 1964 when it made its first appearance on the pages of Vogue. It was the start of a boom period for jumpsuits, especially since it coincided with the women’s liberation movement and women increasingly wearing pants.

Jumpsuits really came into their own in the 1970s. Think of Elvis Presley’s white one-pieces: adorned with jewels and fringes, they became the singer’s defining look and he wasn’t the only one who loved them. OTT styles. The disco era brought with it all kinds of fabulously glittery creations, worn by everyone from Diana Ross to ABBA.

The style helped bridge the divide between stereotypical male and female fashion, with more androgynous dressers such as David Bowie favoring a jumpsuit.

Experiment with different styles

Coveralls in the 1980s were big, bold, and often loose (PA)

While suits didn’t quite reign supreme in the 1980s and 1990s, they haven’t completely disappeared.

Instead, different styles popped up and in the ’80s that meant everything from acid-washed denim romper jumpsuits to geometric patterns in bright colors. Chunky belts and massive shoulders matched the obligatory huge hair of the time.

Robbie Williams playing with Take That in 1992 (PA)

Things took a more minimalist turn in the ’90s, when grungy styles became mainstream. Denim overalls have become a mainstream trend for both men and women, and can be styled in a number of different ways with a flannel shirt tied around the waist for that Kurt Cobain look, or with a hanging strap and a t-shirt. awesome under a Will Smith. in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Combinations today

Over the past two decades, jumpsuits have conquered the last bastion of fashion: the red carpet. The stars show that you don’t just have to wear ball gowns for formal occasions, giving us major combination moments on the red carpet.

D’Amal Clooney wearing a chic navy Stella McCartney number in 2019

George and Amal Clooney The People's Postal Code Lottery Charity Gala 2019 (Andrew Milligan / PA)

to Sandra Bullock in the sparkling Zuhair Murad for the UK premiere of Oceans 8

Sandra Bullock attending the European premiere of Oceans 8 (Ian West / PA)

and Rihanna wearing a white knockout jumpsuit for the 2018 Diamond Ball.

As fashion becomes more androgynous, jumpsuits are arguably more popular than ever thanks to stars like Harry Styles.

Harry Styles performing in a blue sequined jumpsuit in 2019 (Isabel Infantes / PA)

Dressed for the office or laid back for a beach vacation, if changing your style has taught us anything, a jumpsuit is always the way to go.