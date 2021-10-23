Trends fueled by pandemic promise sustainable growth for online luxury fashion retailers like Farfetch

I am truly impressed with the resilience of the luxury industry which, after an unprecedented period … [+] period, is already back to growth with even stronger fundamentals, ”said Jos Neves, CEO of Farfetch.

When life as we know it came to a standstill due to the pandemic, fashion retail, which was already contested before the pandemic, became one of the hardest hit industries.

Many people did not have to show up for work, so the purchase of new clothes was put on hold except for casual comfort clothes suitable for a home lifestyle. And with the fashion stores closed for months, they couldn’t attract customers window shopping.

Overall U.S. consumer spending on clothing and footwear fell 9% from 2019, from $ 398.2 billion in 2019 to $ 362.4 billion in 2020, returning to 2014 levels, according to the Economic Analysis Office.

Sales at clothing and clothing accessories stores did even worse, falling 24% from $ 268.7 billion in 2019 to $ 204.2 billion, a level not seen since 2009, according to the Monthly Retail Census Report.

At first, experts like Boston Focus Group predicted a similar fate for luxury brands at the top of the fashion food chain, which were doing well as the pandemic approached, unlike their more mainstream competitors.

But luxury fashion consumers surprised everyone as their favorite place to shop has become online and their willingness to spend extravagantly has not been missing a thing.

While global luxury brands have suffered a quarter or two of weak sales, overall they have emerged from the pandemic stronger than ever. And one new Dataweave study, a retail price and data analytics company, predicts that the changes imposed on the luxury fashion market by the Covid pandemic will result in a stronger and more resilient luxury market in the future .

By analyzing pre-pandemic, during and post-pandemic data from a wide range of online luxury retailers, including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom



, Bloomingdales, Saks, Matchesfashion, Net-a-Porter and FarFetch, Dataweave CEO Karthik Bettadapura said his findings were in many ways counterintuitive.

We expected a slowdown at our retailers, but we saw the opposite: demand has increased, he shares. We also expected more discounts, but the opposite happened. There were fewer discounts compared to what was happening before the pandemic.

Pricing power

For example, before the November 2019 pandemic, around 11% of luxury handbags were downsized, with the share of markdowns increasing dramatically to almost 20% in April 2020. But then it quickly reversed, from so that in August 2020, only 7% of the luxury handbags were reduced while 10% posted a price increase.

Even the much-loved Louis Vuitton has not escaped the pressure of markdowns, with a third of its bags in storage between July and December 2020 on Farfetch Marketplace. But in the first half of 2021, Dataweave did not find any discounted Louis Vuitton bags.

While supply struggles to keep up with demand, the clamor for Louis Vuitton products is so strong that consumers often agree to be put on waiting lists, he reflects.

The pricing power is back for luxury brands as dictated by the natural economic law of supply and demand. And given the strong demand today, which is expected to strengthen further as more people return to work, it gives brands confidence that even higher prices will prevail.

As consumers have returned to school or the office, more and more have invested in timeless fashion pieces (like handbags) as status symbols, indicating that consumer habits move from the essentials to the desires, says Bettadapura.

Jewelry, another status symbol, has also gained influence on prices in the wake of the pandemic. The average price of jewelry sold on luxury retail sites more than doubled from October 2019 to May 2021, from $ 986 to $ 1,981.

E-commerce is a destination of choice

Before the pandemic, luxury brands weren’t convinced their customers really wanted to buy luxury goods online. Brands knew they had to be online, but more for marketing reasons than as an essential distribution channel.

If there was any doubt before, those doubts have been dispelled. Luxury consumers have eagerly embraced e-commerce for fashion.

In 2020 nearly a quarter of luxury goods purchases were made online, according to Bain, and the e-commerce market share has doubled since the pre-pandemic 2019 period. Additionally, 40-50% of purchases in 2021 were digitally activated.

The market share and dominance of e-commerce as a channel of influence for luxury consumers will continue to accelerate, especially as the appetite for luxury among young, digital-native consumers continues to grow. By 2025, millennials will account for about half of luxury sales, according to Boston Consulting Group and Altagamma.

And for one of the leading luxury e-commerce retailers, Farfetch Marketplace, they and the young GenZ cohort make up two-thirds of its shoppers. Farfetch also reports, according to a recent survey of its new customers, that about 45% plan to continue doing more of their shopping online.

Farfetch sits on the catbird seat

When it comes to luxury fashion via e-commerce, Farfetch Marketplace is killing it. During its second quarter, from April to June 2021, Farfetch moved more than $ 1 billion in goods including its brand platform ($ 72.2 million in the quarter) and its digital marketplace platform ($ 913.4 million), representing the fashion of 1,400 sellers, including partner brands, boutiques and department stores.

With a gross value of its merchandise up 40% from the same period last year, it increased its consolidated revenue by 44%, reaching $ 523.3 million from $ 364.7 million the last year. Profitability increased equally from $ 159.4 million to $ 230.1 million.

As its customer base has surpassed 3.4 million active customers, Farfetch Marketplace is able to get its hands on the most demanded merchandise. Available storage units (SKUs) reached nearly 400,000 in the quarter, and its top ten third-party franchise partners increased their available SKUs by more than 70%, while doubling their sales.

By meeting the growing demand with the most popular products, Farfetch has been able to increase sales at full cost. He said 90% of its year-over-year growth in the quarter was attributable to full-price sales.

Dataweave analysis shows that the average selling price in May 2021 on Farfetch Marketplace for clothing was $ 653 and $ 521 for shoes. More remarkable still, the average selling price of accessories fell from $ 456 in February 2020 to $ 633 in May 2021.

Farfetch Founder and CEO Jos Neves said: I am truly impressed with the resilience of the luxury industry, which, after an unprecedented period, is already back to growth with even stronger fundamentals. This is evidenced by the larger Dataweave analysis.

The next item on Farfetch’s agenda is the launch of its private label There Was One developed by New Guards Group, based in Milan, which Farfetch acquired in 2019. By leveraging data from what sells through its third-party partners, There Was One fills the gap for bullion coins that will last and be manufactured with respect for the planet with a percentage comprising of organic and recycled materials. materials.

The initial collection will include some 70 styles and Fashion business reports that other brands are planned with the New Guards Group.