Kourtney Kardashian and fiance Travis Barker dress up as Sid and Nancy for Halloween
“Until Death Do Us Part” Kourtney Kardashian and her fiance Travis Barker dress up as the Sex Pistols’ Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen for Halloween
She was recently mocked for adopting a new punk attitude now that she is engaged to former Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker.
And it looks like Kourtney Kardashian is really doing her homework.
The Hulu reality TV star revealed one of her Halloween costumes this year, as she and Travis dressed up as iconic punk couple Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen.
Kourtney, 42, looked unrecognizable in a blonde wig like Nancy, while Travis, 45, also looked remarkably different from Sex Pistols bassist Sid.
Bringing the ’70s back to life: Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian disguised as Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen
Her better half wore a leather jacket and black shirt underneath, as well as black pants and a spiky black wig.
Really paying attention to detail, Barker sported a replica of Vicious’s necklace that had a lock as a pendant.
Kardashian captioned the photo series, “until death do us part”.
The starlet also posted a racy photo of handcuffs on a bed in her Instagram Story later that night – which could have referred to the savage and sometimes criminal behavior of their punk heroes.
Long-term commitment: Kardashian captioned the photo series ‘until death do us part’
Tied to the wrist: Kardashian later posted a photo of those handcuffs the stars used in their photos
Sid Vicious played bass for the Sex Pistols in 1977 and 1978. He met Nancy Spungen, freshly expelled from the University of Colorado, when she moved to London in 1977.
The two began a volatile romance that lasted for about a year and a half and their time together resulted in an addiction to drugs, namely heroin.
After the Sex Pistols split in 1978, Vicious and Spungen locked themselves up at the Chelsea Hotel in New York City.
Tragically, on October 12, 1978, Spungen’s body was found under the sink in their hotel room. The cause of death was a stab in the stomach.
Lots of fuss: Spungen and Vicious had a rocky relationship for over a year since they were together (pictured in 1978)
Death separated them: Nancy Spungen was found stabbed to death in a hotel room and Sid Vicious was arrested for the crime after he had overdosed on heroin before even being tried
Vicious was arrested for second degree murder, pleaded not guilty and was eventually released on bail. The Sex Pistols star was said to have been so upset over Nancy’s death that he attempted suicide twice in the following month.
He underwent forced drug rehab at Rikers Island in 1978, but it didn’t take. The My Way singer died of a heroin overdose on February 2, 1979.
His mother, Anne Beverley, claimed that Side and Nancy made a suicide pact after discovering what she claimed was a suicide note in her son’s jacket the day after his death.
Hope they don’t look exactly alike: While Kardashian and Barker dressed up as Vicious and Spungen, I hope their relationship is less of a disaster.
Together Forever: Barker recently asked the question and Kourtney said yes. The two get married
Hopefully, for Kourtney and Travis’s sake, their relationship won’t be as tumultuous as the couple they dressed up as.
The couple recently announced they are getting married.
Family members of the two stars watched the Blink-182 drummer kneel down and ask the Poosh founder the question on a Southern California beach.
The Kardashians’ older sister said Barker’s proposal was “like a dream.”
