New down jackets for men canada frank and oaks

Montreal, Canada, October 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Montreal-based Frank And Oak is a fast growing online retailer with physical stores in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver and New York. The brand offers stylish, functional and durable clothing. With the launch of its 2021 range of fall and winter clothing for men, the company offers a selection of carefully designed down jackets and parkas that today’s conscientious consumers can happily choose. More information is available at https://ca.frankandoak.com/collections/men-coats? The Frank And Oak team says reflecting on the past has strengthened their vision and ethics. The launch of their 2021 line of lightweight parkas and down jackets for fall and winter, made from a sustainable alternative to down, illustrates their determination to produce clothing that fits the North American lifestyle while also respecting the global environment. All seasonal jackets are made with PrimaLoft animal free insulation. They feature Sustainable Water Repellency (DWR) technology and are made under the company’s Eco Circle recycling system. The Alpine Parka is a lightweight, versatile parka that individuals can wear for any activity to stay warm and out of the elements. Designed for the urban consumer segment on the go, the Alpine parka is also resistant to temperatures of -25 to -10C. With its improved functionality, DWR hull and animal-free insulation, this is the coat for drizzle and gusty conditions. The Capital series and Nova waterproof fleece parkas can withstand temperatures of -30C and below. Both are seam sealed and designed to adapt to any changing weather. The Capital series is the most technical of the range, combining performance and minimal design. Its jersey sleeves and neoprene collar provide maximum protection when temperatures drop. The Nova Parka is the best durable utility jacket in its class. Designed with a waterproof Ripstop outer shell and featuring merino wool cuffs and a built-in powder skirt, the jacket traps body heat while remaining breathable and rugged. Customers across North America can access the durable, functional and aesthetic outerwear from the Fall / Winter collection directly on the Frank And Oak site. About Frank and Oak The retail brand has been providing quality clothing to Canadian customers since 2012. With a focus on sustainable practices, Frank And Oak designs their clothing with local conditions in mind. The latest range of men’s winter jackets offer users a blend of current fashion, functionality and eco-friendly features. Visit https://ca.frankandoak.com/collections/men-coats? to learn more. Website: https://ca.frankandoak.com

