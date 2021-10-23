Fashion exhibit at De Young Museum in San Francisco explores images of race and the designer’s legacy

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) – A new exhibit at the de Young Museum in San Francisco is a cheerful look at one of the world’s most prominent African-American fashion designers. Patrick Kelly has almost as many intriguing layers as his designs.

Walking through the “Patrick Kelly: Runway of Love” exhibit at the de Young museum might be the closest feeling to walking a fashion catwalk yourself, with vintage runway videos setting the pace and exotic dresses. and colorful flowing all around you. It’s a feeling of inclusion, friends say, come straight from Kelly’s heart.

“Part of our job was talking to his friends and colleagues. They always came back to the joy there was in him as a person, the joy in the clothes, the way he wanted it to be. his clothes make you smile, ”explains the curator-presenter. Laura camerlingue.

And by the 1980s, Kelly had become a sensation in American and European fashion circles. He was the first American designer and the first black designer to be inducted into the prestigious French fashion federation, the Chambre Syndicale du Prt – Porter des Couturiers et des Créateurs de Mode. But while its rise has been meteoric, according to curator Laura Camerlengo, it has been anything but fluid.

“Patrick overcame enormous obstacles to become the Toast of Paris before the age of 35 – being born and raised in Vicksburg, Mississippi, in the 1950s and 1960s in a segregated environment, in an environment where he suffered brutal acts of racism, ”the camerlinger explains.

And these early experiences are literally woven into his work. A job that was triggered in part by a gift that his former partner Bjorn Amelan picked up at a flea market in Paris. It was a porcelain ashtray, shaped like the face of a black man.

“I gave it to him. And Patrick had the generosity of spirit and the vision instead of reading the Riot Act to me, or even explaining to me what those songs meant, which he never did, and that I only really realized with time. He said to me, ‘We’re going to start picking them up,’ “Amelan recalls.

Kelly didn’t just collect the racist items, he started turning them into a statement, turning them into clothes and jewelry.

“His attitude was to say that by putting away such artefacts and refusing to see them, we maintain their power over us, their negativity,” said Amelan.

Presenting curator Camerlengo agrees.

“For Patrick, there was a power in collecting this material, relying on imagery and sort of sending it back to the public in his fashion designs,” she says.

In its heyday, Kelly’s fashion appealed to both the gay community and communities of color, the mainstream fashion world, and the general public. But like some of his swirling fabrics, the Patrick Kelly era would soon envelop him.

“When we were diagnosed we were both in the summer of 87, that we were HIV positive,” Amelan says.

He says the couple initially kept their diagnosis a secret for business reasons. It was only after his death in 1990 that the public began to absorb the fight. Amelan survived on treatment and has had decades to watch Kelly’s stature continue to grow, in shows like Young’s Love Track.

“Oh, I think that would be very happy. I think it would be like a big smile and a nudge,” Amelan said.

Camerlengo hopes visitors will ultimately share the same feeling.

“I hope people leave the show feeling inspired, happy, and feeling like they know Patrick Kelly on a truly intimate level.”

The Patrick Kelly exhibition opens to the public this weekend and runs through April at the de Young Museum.