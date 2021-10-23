Poole becomes fastest coach of all time with 200 ACC wins





TALLAHASSEE, Florida (Seminoles.com) Florida State Volleyball Head Coach Chris Poole hit his milestone 200th ACC victory in a resounding fashion as the Seminoles swept Virginia Tech, 3-0 (25-14, 25-19 , 25-14), Friday night at the Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va. Poole claimed his 200th ACC victory in record form, becoming the fastest coach to ever reach the milestone in games trained. His 200th ACC victory comes in his 256th conference coached game, beating the previous fastest mark of 267 games coached by Dukes Jolene Nagel. Head Coach Chris Poole becomes fastest coach to reach 200 ACC wins after tonight’s 3-0 sweep at Virginia Tech! Congratulations CP! #URStrong pic.twitter.com/8a012dEQrO – FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) 22 October 2021 The 14th-year FSU head coach, who holds 869 career wins between his days at FSU, Arkansas, Arkansas State and Arkansas Tech, is only the fourth ACC head coach to achieve 200 conference wins. . I’m very fortunate to have had great players, great staff and an administration that supported our program, Poole said of his record-breaking win. I am really proud of the team. We faced some adversity this week with our health and challenged players to play to their full potential. The Seminoles (13-5, 6-3) continue to challenge the odds of their young team, playing their 18th game this season to total the number of games they have played in their COVID-shortened 2020 season. The victory over the Hokies (9-12, 0-9) marks the midpoint of the conference game this year. In what was the fastest game of the FSU season at one hour and 11 minutes, the Seminoles dominated from the start. Guided by the veteran play of junior Redshirt outside hitter Morgan Chacon and junior center blocker Emma Clothier, FSU reached 0.316 for the game against the Virginia Techs’ winning percentage of .046. Chacon continued his stellar offensive game with 11 kills and just two errors in 25 kills, reaching a clip of 0.360. She added eight digs and two aces on serve. Clothier hit 0.500 with nine kills in 14 kills. Freshman Libero Emery Dupes was active in the back row, averaging five digs per set with a total of 15 his second-highest this season in a three-set game. Talented defensive specialists Caroline Golden and Lauryn Burrows each added eight digs each. Redshirt junior passer Lily Tessier led another effective attack, registering 30 assists with four assists, four digs and one block. Second-year right-side forward Sydney Conley contributed with five kills and two blocks, while first-year forward Audrey Koenig added seven kills and two blocks. FSU ends its road weekend in Wake Forest Sunday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

