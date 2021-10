Mindy Kaling turned a mammogram into a fashion momentSee Photo

Unfortunately, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many people have skipped annual health exams, including mammograms. In a to study of more than 1,300 participants published in JAMA, 41% of them said they lacked medical care in the first months of the pandemic. A significant number of respondents also said that financial problems also prevented them from making these crucial appointments. More than ever, it is important to listen to health professionals. When the medical assistant says, please put on your gown, the doctor will come to see you soon, you should treat the word dress literally. And as Kaling shows, the best selfies are taken in gynecology offices and breast cancer screening rooms. Pink flatters everything. It’s a versatile look that you can wear to a picnic, to the office, to a brunch with friends, to a date, the list goes on. Other great opportunities for a dress photoshoot: STI control! Scouting for moles! An annual physique! If you have health insurance under the Affordable Care Act, mammograms are covered every two years for women after the age of 50. And Planned Parenthood and other women’s health clinics offer reduced rates as needed, including for people who do not have health insurance. (This is one of the many ways Planned Parenthood saves lives.) Scroll through responses to Mindy Kalings’ tweet and you’ll be treated to a parade of lookwomen in bright pinks and Pepto Bismols, semi-sheer fabrics, deep Vs, and high slits. There are stories of cancer survivors and mammography newbies; there is gratitude, sorrow and happy grunts. There is a language for breasts that ranges from tatas to breasts to sloppy bags. Everything is perfect. Whether this is a new trend, our Instagram Explore pages should be all about women taking selfies while waiting for their doctor to return. With that, I’m starting to put my makeup together for my next annual wellness checkup. There really only remains one question: could you use a speculum as a claw forceps? This story originally appeared on Charm. Related:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.self.com/story/mindy-kaling-mammogram-selfie The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos