Gabrielle Union stuns in a plunging zebra print dress and flip flops for a night out
When Gabrielle Union is not a model for New York & Company, the Bring It On star shows off her own style, which is anything but boring. Yesterday, the actress and her mom took to Instagram to share a stunning evening look with her legions of followers.
The 48-year-old wife of basketball legend Dwyane Wade posed in a wild (pun intended) black, green and ivory zebra and leopard print dress by Peter Dundas of Dundas World. The maxi dress, which she teamed with simple black strappy square-toe sandals, featured a plunging neckline and long sleeves. Similar dundas dresses retail for over $ 1,500.
The LAs Finest actress, who got help from stylist Sydney Engelhart for the evening, was spotted out for dinner followed by a concert with friends in Beverly Hills, Calif. union effortlessly put together her head-turning ensemble with waist-length braids, minimal makeup, and a white pedicure.
On October 6, the New York & Company collaborator joined actress Taraji P. Henson for a glamorous joint appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. She donned a sparkly off-shoulder top with a sultry cutout, sleek high-waisted pants and black patent leather mules.
Courtesy of CBS
Shop for similar flip-toe sandal designs from Frame, Steve Madden and many more below.
Courtesy of Nordstrom
To buy: Le Carbon leather sandal with a frame; $ 375.
Courtesy of Nordstrom
To buy: Steve Madden window sandal; $ 90.
Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Cult Gaia Jasie Flip Flops; $ 288.
Click on the gallery to see some of the Gabrielle unions chic street style moments over the years.
Launch gallery: Gabrielle Union’s chic street style over the years
