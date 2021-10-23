Have the students changed their style? – Observer





Fashion and school are an unusual mix at the moment. When COVID-19 hit the United States in March 2020, people started working from home. Over time, students began to use the Zoom Online app as a classroom as schools began to shut down for an unpredictable future. No one thought about dressing for Zoom classes; it probably hasn’t crossed anyone’s mind. The camera used by the students was usually turned off or, if the camera was on, a pajama shirt with comfortable sweatpants was not an unusual combination to see. Fast forward to the fall semester of 2021 and COVID-19 is still here. The big difference is that the campus is open for certain courses if you register there. Masks are worn and some students dress as they were before the start of the pandemic. As you walk through Elgin Community College, you see a lot of style variations: a green romper with black tights on one student, sweatpants, and a hoodie on another. Freshman Zoe Blazier said the pandemic had not affected the way she dressed. Blazier said she hadn’t paid attention to fashion for the past two years, but that didn’t stop her from wearing her ombre denim jacket with her self-added pins around campus. Being trendy in school is not on the minds of many people right now. Asking to talk about a cool outfit that a student wears comes as a shock to the students. There are people who have a changed sense of style since they went to college, but not all of them feel that way. I stick to what I wore before, ”said first year student Jaqueline Soto. “The only difference is that I gained a little more confidence in myself. I started to change my style, but I still understand. During the pandemic fashion discussion, staff member Sarah Stayner spoke about working from home in pajamas and activewear all day after previously enjoying dressing up. “When I had to come back to campus, I was actually excited to wear my nice, casual clothes again… at least for a month or so,” Stayner said. “After that I started wanting that cozy and comfortable feeling again, so I ended up buying a few other things that were looser than what I usually wear, but still work appropriately so that I can be fashionable and comfortable. “ The pandemic has not stopped clothing choices or the sense of style. The students still wear everyday clothes as before. The only change in the fashion sense of many students is their self-confidence. Pandemic not included.

