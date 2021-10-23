Midtown’s tallest observation deck now has some form of dress code – NBC New York





One of the newest downtown attractions has new recommendations for visitors: come wear the right clothes. The Summit at One Vanderbilt, downtown’s tallest skyscraper reaching just over 1,400 feet above the ground, offers New Yorkers and tourists unparalleled views of the city. But guests at the new viewing platform are now encouraged to wear pants, shorts or tights to avoid “unwanted exposure,” the attraction’s website says. “Customers who fear unwanted exposure due to mirrored floors and ceilings are responsible for dressing in a way that avoids such exposure,” according to the website. The reflective and sheer floor may not pair well with skirts or dresses, which is why free black shorts will be offered to guests who request them. Summit One Vanderbilt also asks visitors to wear comfortable footwear and avoid anything that “damages mirrored floors such as stiletto heels and steel-toed boots.” “Summit is more than just a sight, even though we have some great views. It really is an emotional journey,” said Managing Director Robert Schiffer. Sunglasses are provided for visitors to wear indoors due to the intense reflections bouncing off the walls and floors, creating an infinity effect. Suitable for a location where the views seem to drag on. Even the toilets show the skyline, giving visitors the option of using the toilets with a view. One Vanderbilt opened in September 2020, a $ 3.3 billion resort built by SL Green that opened despite the ongoing pandemic. The building’s observation area is three floors in total, on the 91st, 92nd and 93rd floors. A 42-second elevator ride takes visitors to view the exhibits designed by Kenzo Digital, which aim to highlight the intersection where art and architecture interact with nature. Summit One Vanderbilt is now open to visitors with proof of COVID vaccination, with tickets for New Yorkers starting at $ 34.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/midtowns-highest-observation-deck-now-has-a-form-of-dress-code/3346437/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos