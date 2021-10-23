Model criticizes fashion industry on TikTok after casting director criticizes her body weight and asks her to see Bones





Model Anna Gantt is making headlines after posting a vulnerable TikTok video this week that has since received 12.5 million views in a single day. In the post, the 22-year-old, a model since 2014, slammed the fashion industry after a heartbreaking casting call. I’m fed up with casting directors making me and naturally curvy girls not being good enough, she said on TikTok. More New Shoes During the casting, Gantt said the producer and casting director expressed that she was not waify enough. We want to see your bones. Filming is in early December. You can lose weight, ”the model recalled in tears. Gantt added that she has suffered from an eating disorder for years, but has since gained 35 pounds in five years and is healthy and confident in her body. Although she describes that her current size, 4/6, does not meet fashion industry standards. I started in 0/2. I am a 4/6. I’m everyday because I’m not a skeleton and I’m no longer in poor health, she said, removing her sweater to show off her body. Fk modeling, fk fashion, fk industry. I am too small for the plus size, I am too tall for the fck 0/2 standard. I am literally thin. I am small and I am not good enough. I am too tall. Since the post went viral, Gantt has received an overwhelming positive response. He has received over 40,000 comments, including one from fellow model Tess Holiday. She said, you are beautiful. The industry has to change, you don’t. The Council of Fashion Designers of America also rang in the comments section, adding, It’s heartbreaking. You are beautiful. The story continues On Thursday night, Gantt took to Instagram Stories to respond to his followers, writing: The past 12 hours have changed my career. Body positivity is so important to me, and I shared a very traumatic experience on TikTok, which circulated further than I could have expected. I am a genuine person who wants the best for fashion models. Gantt did not disclose the brand the casting was intended for. FN asked for a comment. Sign up for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Click here to read the full article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/now/model-slams-fashion-industry-tiktok-134745296.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos