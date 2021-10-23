Mouni Roy, in an ornate 82K dress, increases the heat quotient | Fashion trends





Mouni Roy’s photos are a treat for sore eyes. The actor is an absolute fashionista, and when not playing characters for the big screen, Mouni is usually seen posing some pretty fashion photos. Excerpts from the photoshoots can often be found on her Instagram profile and delight her fans. Mounis’ Instagram profile is full of her trendy photos. Every now and then, Mouni shares a new glimpse of her look of the day and it puts the fashion police on immediate alert. The actor always puts his sartorial foot forward when it comes to fashion. On Saturday, Mouni upgraded our weekend with a series of photos from her recent fashion photoshoot and we’ve been drooling ever since. For the photoshoot, Mouni got sexy in a hand-crafted sparkly dress. READ ALSO: Mouni Roy dazzles in red and gold Banarasi sari Mouni played the role of muse for fashion designer Rocky Star and chose a stunning ensemble in her wardrobe. Mouni opted for a short dress handcrafted in pearls and crystal and oozed warmth into it. The black dress is studded with golden pearls and crystals all over, giving it a shimmering vibe. The dress that exposed the belly perfectly hugged Mounis’ body and highlighted her curves. Mouni accompanied his images with these words. The night hissed with promise, with music, with romanticism, with magic. Take a look at his photos here: + Within minutes, Mouni Roys’ photos were inundated with likes and comments from friends and fans. But the best comment came from Mounis’ colleague in the film industry, Varun Dhawan. Varun came to comment, Fire. The dress is attributed to fashion designer Rocky Star who is known for his luxury designs on attires. Mouni’s embellished dress is exorbitantly priced 81 390 on the official designers website. The embellished dress by Mouni is priced at 81,390 on the official designers website. (https://www.rockystarworld.com/) Within minutes, Mouni Roys’ photos were inundated with likes and comments from friends and fans. But the best comment came from Mounis’ colleague in the film industry, Varun Dhawan. Varun came to comment, Fire. The dress is attributed to fashion designer Rocky Star who is known for his luxury designs on attires. Mouni’s embellished dress is exorbitantly priced 81, 390 on the official designers website. | # + | Assisted by makeup artist Tanuja Dabir and hairdresser Shaan, Mouni chose to wear her long open braids around her shoulders in wavy curls. She opted for gold makeup to complete her outfit. Golden eye shadow, kohl eyes, eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Mouni was ready to sizzle. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.

