Fashion Show Mall on Strip Now Lets Shoppers Bring Dogs





Now your dog can help you sniff out a bargain at the Fashion Show Las Vegas, as the mall began its new pet-acceptance policy on Friday. Dog owners can take their companions shopping with them at the three-story mall on the Strip as part of an effort to cultivate more community, said Brent Gardner, senior general manager of Fashion Show Las Vegas. “As a mainstay of the community, we seek to encourage buyers to be authentic themselves, which may include bringing their beloved puppies as they explore our destination,” Gardner said in a statement. “Many visitors and locals love to take their pets wherever they go, they are considered family after all, so as a family destination we wanted to provide our guests with a place they can feel at home. comfortable with their puppies – making sure everyone feels welcome. “ There are no weight or breed restrictions, although all dogs must be kept on a leash or in a carrier and under control, per the new policy. Dog owners whose pets exhibit aggressive or disruptive behavior will also be asked to leave. There is some restriction on movement. The open mall space is pet-friendly, but store owners are allowed to choose for themselves whether they choose to try the animals inside. The fashion show will create a “designated pet area” in the coming months, Gardner said. It should be north of the Forever 21 store. To celebrate the new policy and “National Make a Dog Day,” the Heaven Can Wait Animal Society hosted an adoption event featuring Benny, a black chihuahua, and Stewie, a dachshund. Kelly Sheehan, the association’s community engagement manager, said she hoped the organization could continue with more adoption events in the mall to increase visibility of adoption options and l ‘organization. “We still put them on social media and on our website, but we don’t get as much traction as an in-person event,” Sheehan said. “We hope to have (the dogs) in their homes forever by the end of the day.” Las Vegas resident Elaine Ashley brought her dog, Rocky, to the event to socialize, but said she likely won’t bring him to the mall often. “When I come to the mall, I go shopping,” she said. “I like to take him to the park or take a walk, but I just feel safer leaving him at home.” McKenna Ross is a member of the corps with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms. Contact her at [email protected] To follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.

