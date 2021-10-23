Bride wears tactile wedding dress for blind husband

A bride wore a tactile dress encrusted with woven cotton flowers and lace on her wedding day so her blind future husband could feel what she looked like.

Anthony S. Ferraro recently got married to Kelly Anne Ferraro, and on their special day, one noticeable thing stood out in the bride’s tactile wedding dress.



“I also said that she was my eyes in this world, but for her, having a dress tailored so I could feel and touch her meant the world to me,” said Anthony Ferraro, Paralympian, musician and motivational speaker. UNITED STATES TODAY. “I could smell her. I could feel that she was beautiful.”

The couple met in 2018 when Anthony had just returned from judo training in Tokyo and Kelly Ann was back from Thailand. Joining friends in New Jersey, the couple introduced themselves to each other and immediately hit it off.



“Kelly really… wanted to make it really special to me. She went above and beyond” to find the wedding dress, which was made “with a nice touch” with the use of silk, chiffon, lace and velvet, “he said News week.

Anthony explained that his wife tried on many different dresses before she found the right one. He said she got emotional and didn’t tell him about it until she walked down the aisle.

The couple are eager to expand their social accounts and raise awareness of the blind community and positivity.

“Our story sheds a lot of light on joy and oneness, even for people with disabilities like me who didn’t think love was possible,” said Anthony.