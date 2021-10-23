Vogue Paris risks losing its soul as city title may be removed from cover





The French edition of Vogue The magazine reportedly saw its Paris title taken off the cover for the first time in 70 years, prompting accusations that Anna Wintour was crushing the Parisian elitist spirit. french newspaper Le Figaro said Wintour, the global editorial director of the iconic fashion magazine, was awakening American values ​​on the publication to spur lower circulation numbers. Vogue Paris is the only edition of the magazine to have a city name, with all other editions bearing country names. He recently celebrated his 100th birthday at a lavish event organized by the Palais Galliera. According to an editorial written in Le Figaro this week, the next issue of Vogue Paris will be released on November 4 and will not feature the word Paris as part of a downsizing exercise at its parent company, Cond Nast. Vogue wiped Paris off the map, writes the newspaper. It comes after Emmanuelle Alt, longtime editor of Vogue Paris, left the company in September and was replaced by Eugénie Trochu, former fashion editor of the magazine’s website. Alt directed Vogue Paris for more than two decades before becoming editor-in-chief in 2011. Her departure was announced by a series of other outgoing editors, including Vogue Italys Emanuele Farneti. Cond Nast announced last year that it would restructure its global editorial leadership and give key editors responsibility for multiple titles. The redesign aimed to transform the way creative teams create, share, translate, adapt and distribute content across all platforms and formats. The company, which also owns titles such as The New Yorker and Wired, had reported losses for several years before the coronavirus pandemic struck. According to Financial Time, the company accelerated its restructuring and profit plans. Le Figaro said Cond Nast is adapting to the world of online influencers and social activism movements such as #MeToo and Black Lives Matter, but added that he seeks to curb the independence of Vogue Paris and has wiped Paris out of the map. Last month, Edward Enninful, chief of British Vogue and European Editorial Director, expressed his support for the Vogue Paris, saying: The French edition of Vogue is a source of inspiration around the world. The independent contacted Cond Nast for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/fashion/vogue-paris-anna-wintour-france-b1944082.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos