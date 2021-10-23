Fall fashion trends





Carnival of HonorTEACH CHILDREN HOW TO DEAL WITH SITUATIONS INVOLVING BULLYING 30 minutes ago

Laura Mcintosh Part 2ANOTHER HALLOWEEN DELICATE! 32 minutes ago

Ma-Boo-HayCELEBRATE FILIPINE AMERICAN HISTORY MONTH 33 minutes ago

Laura Mcintosh Part 1LAURA MCINTOSH JOINS US WITH A FUN RECIPE. 35 minutes ago

Sac State reunionDecorating the golf carts for the Sac State return game tonight. Molly Riehl was live with the students from the residences having fun! 1 hour ago

Music for teens – 10/231982 songs 2 hours ago

Fall fashion trendsAshley Meyers shows us how to bring out the bling this holiday season! From subtle sparks to total show caps, Ashley shows viewers her 5 best ways to bring sparks to ALL ages. 2 hours ago

San Joaquin Tractor FestivalTractors! Large tractors, small tractors, tractors of all sizes will be on display at the San Joaquin County Tractor Fest – a fun event filled with tractors from all over the region! The San Joaquin County Tractor Fest helps raise awareness of our region’s innovation history. The Industrial Revolution in San Joaquin County changed the world forever with the development of the crawler tractor, bulldozer, and many specialized combines. 2 hours ago

The breakfast clubJORDAN IS IN THE KITCHEN PREPARING SOMETHING TASTY 2 hours ago

Free lung screeningEARLY DETECTION IS THE KEY 2 hours ago

Fundraising “Running for a haven of peace”. 2 hours ago

Auburn Farmers MarketMichael Marks, your producer, is in Auburn to visit the Auburn Farmers Market! 3 hours ago

Running for a haven of peaceThe Run for Safe Haven is one of My Sister’s House’s largest fundraisers to support services provided to the community. Suitable for families, pets, walk or run in the beautiful Land Park. 4 hours ago

Day of the DeadIn honor of Dia De Los Muertos, the community of Galt comes together for a large community altar. This is their 4th year of having the event. This event (and the Day of the Dead) is really about keeping the memory of those who left us in our hearts. 4 hours ago

We’re just curious – 10/23What time do you normally wake up and go to bed on your days off? 4 hours ago

CBS13 AM News Update 23/10/21Here is your latest update on the weather and news from Jordan Segundo and Ashley Williams. 5 hours ago

HeadlinesDo you want to see John Dabkovich and Cody Stark burn? You’ll want to see them read Hawt Headlines while they read stories and consume crisps and hot sauce! 1 day ago

Question of the dayDiscover today’s question of the day 1 day ago

You are going to be a dad!New dads can be full of anxiety and worry before their first child, but this book hopes to help calm the nerves. 1 day ago

Trivia ToastDiscover today’s Trivia Toast 1 day ago

Have a nice day Rewind 22/10/2021Have a nice day Rewind 22/10/2021 1 day ago

Just Win Baby 10/22/2021Just Win Baby 10/22/2021 She didn’t choose the Niners. 🙁 1 day ago

Horton Iris GardenDina chats with the owner of Horton Iris Garden about their 1,500 varieties of irises. 1 day ago

